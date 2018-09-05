Jackie O on the day she had to call a mental health hotline and ask for help.

Radio presenter Jackie O opened up about her struggles with mental health on the Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning.

Discussing Bachelor presenter Osher Günsberg’s past struggles with psychosis with her co-host Kyle Sandilands, the 43-year-old brought up how she once called an emergency mental health hotline for advice during her “Gold Coast nightclubbing days”.

“I don’t know if I called the Lifeline number or a different line once,” Jackie O recalled.

Although Jackie O couldn’t remember exactly why she called, she recalled the hotline being unable to provide the advice she was looking for in that particular situation.

“I do remember them saying we can’t give you advice, we just have to listen. And I was like, ‘oh okay, I didn’t realise that’,” she explained.

Kyle chimed in, urging listeners to always call mental health hotlines, like Lifeline and beyondblue, if they are struggling to cope.

“If you are having troubles then the best thing to do is speak to someone,” he added.

Earlier this month, Jackie O was forced to respond the widespread criticism after sharing the details of her diet on-air.

After sharing how she lost 10kg by skipping breakfast and having chicken and vegetables for dinner, the mum-of-one was met with prompt backlash from dietitians and nutritionists.

The radio presenter initially defender her comments on air, but soon addressed the criticism again after the backlash continued.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph , she said “I hated the idea that people thought I was promoting the fact that people should be starving themselves to lose weight.”

“I have a daughter and that kind of message concerns me and I would never want to see her do something like that,” she added.