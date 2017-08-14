Ivanka Trump said exactly what her father should have after the tragedy in Charlottesville.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the President of the United States, has publicly condemned the abhorrent racism before the death of three people in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend – a statement which her father failed to make.

On Saturday, hundreds of white nationalists gathered at a ‘Unite the Right’ rally, to protest the decision to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee. White supremacists shouted “Heil Trump” and gave Nazi salutes within view of rival protesters.

After hours of clashes between white nationalists and their counter-protesters, a state of emergency was declared.

It was then that a silver sedan, allegedly driven by James Alex Fields jnr, a 20-year-old white supremacist, ploughed into the counter-protesters, killing one and injuring at least 33 others.

Two Virginia State Patrol troopers also died in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville on their way to help control the rally, CNN reports.

In a statement, President Donald Trump blamed “many sides” for the violent clash, failing to disavow the blatant racism that underpinned the rally, or that a white supremacist was responsible for the act of violence.

“The hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now,” Trump said, with no mention of the hate group.

But Ivanka Trump later said what her father should have.

“There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she wrote in a two-part tweet, which received 53,000 likes.

“We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville”, she said.

See, Donald? It’s really not that hard.

Since then, an unnamed White House spokesperson insisted in a statement that the President’s comments were meant to include “white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi, and all extremist groups”.

But there is still no word from Trump himself on the matter.

