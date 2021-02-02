Just a quick one: Is penis size genetic or is it a totally random thing?

Have you ever, like... wondered where willy size comes from? No? Oh c'mon, Linda. Don't lie! You've definitely thought about penis size. MULTIPLE times, in fact. We know you're all curious.

And that's okay! Peens are peculiar ol' things.

Watch: What is 'Big Dick Energy'? And who has it? Post continues below.

While there's the general stuff that pops up in penis-related conversations, like 'does size matter?', 'is girth more important than length?', 'do they do that windmill thing often?', the topic of how one's penis size is determined is actually something that's been researched quite extensively.

Y'see, scientists have been hard at work measuring schlongs in their labs for quite some time, exploring all the different factors that may affect penis size - everything from BMI and testicle size, to height and hormones.

But as it turns out, the penis size has an awful lot to do with genes.

However, in a slightly unexpected turn of events, it doesn't have a whole lot to do with the father's side of the gene pool.

So, is penis size genetic?

Yes! It is. It really is. If someone is packing an absolute python, it's because it was in their genes.

And while there's still more research to be undertaken on this topic, studies have found that the growth of the penis and limbs actually come from the X chromosome - the mother's genes.

Yep. How weird is that? WE'RE IN VERY WEIRD TERRITORY ATM.

Image: Giphy

In case you missed that year 10 Biology class cause you were 'sick', here's a quick refresher so you know what we're talking about: Men have one X chromosome (XY), and women have two (XX). Meaning? Boys always inherit their X chromosome from their mother.

According to science, while the Y chromosome carries genes that overlook the development of male genitalia and fertility, characteristics including the size and girth of the penis mainly come from the X chromosome.

But! This selection is completely random - and obviously one X chromosome might contain different genes to another X chromosome (each chromosome contains about 900 genes).

This means that while one son might inherit a massive crank, the other might just have an average-size penis.

Cool!

According to a study by scientists at the University of Edinburgh, penis length is also influenced by some outside factors - including hormones and environment. As the body develops during the fetal phase, the hormones the fetus is exposed to can alter growth.

What is the average penis size?

If you're... erm... a numbers kinda person and want specifics, according to data in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the average flaccid penis sits somewhere between 3.5 to 4 inches, while the average erection falls in the 4.5- to 6.5-inch range.

Welp! There you go.

So, let me get this straight. Penis size is kinda just the luck of the draw?

Pretty much. So, the size of someone's penis is completely out of their control.

While most men will usually fall into the average range of things (see numbers above), it's important to note that the size of someone's dong actually matters very little.

Penis size is merely an aesthetic measurement and should not be an important factor in your relationship. It says absolutely squat all about someone's sex drive, fertility or their ability in the bedroom - so don't get hung up on it.

Really.

Do you have any other penis-related questions you want answered? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature: Getty