"We're super stoked." Edwina Bartholomew has announced she's expecting her first child.

There’s a Sunrise baby on the way, with Edwina Bartholomew announcing she and husband Neil Varcoe are expecting their first child.

Edwina shared the news on Sunrise this morning and shortly after on Instagram.

“What initially presented as an over consumption of croissants, has turned out to be something a little more permanent,” the 35-year-old joked, using the hashtag #itsababy.

The long-serving presenter announced her pregnancy live on air, revealing she is due at the end of the year and she and husband Neil were really happy.

“We’re super stoked and our family is really excited. Mum has been bursting at the seams to tell everyone – so mum, you can tell everyone.”

LISTEN: When she’s not at work, Edwina is happiest slowing down and breathing in the country air at the farm she brought with her partner Neil. Post continues below audio.



The news took her co-host David Koch by surprise – but fellow presenters Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr were in on the news.

The women joked they couldn’t tell Kochie because he couldn’t keep a secret.

“Sam knew early on and Nat guessed because I kept eating a lot of dried toast at three in the morning,” Edwina said.

But don’t expect a Sunrise gender reveal party – Edwina said although Neil wanted to find out the baby’s sex, she was keen to keep it a secret.

Edwina and Neil married last year after eight years together.

The couple were surrounded by a total of 160 guests, including family, old friends, and many of the Sunrise team. It was a lunchtime wedding, with dancing into the night, and with food and drinks sourced from Mudgee and the NSW Central Coast.

Congrats Edwina and Neil!