At 101, Iris Apfel is a global fashion icon. She's never tried to fit in.

In her own words, Iris Apfel says she is an "accidental icon". Seventeen years ago, when she was 84, Iris managed to find her way into the spotlight thanks to her love for fashion and textiles.

Now, she's not only a global fashion icon, she's also a businesswoman and influencer with over two million Instagram followers - and a self-titled "geriatric starlet" at the age of 101.

With a strong reputation in New York, plenty of celebrity friends, an eyewear line, and lots of fashion collaborations, Iris has cemented herself in the fashion zeitgeist. But she says without the support of her late husband Carl, she wouldn't be where she is today.

Born in 1921 and raised in Queens, New York, Iris was an only child who spent her time playing with fabric scraps with her grandmother.

"She opened one bag, and then another, and what I saw made my eyes pop: a gigantic bunch of little fabric remnants in all sorts of colours and patterns - there were scraps of all kinds, of all shapes and sizes," Iris reflected in her book. "Obsessed with texture, colour, and pattern, I spent whole evenings entertaining myself this way."

It was those fabric scraps that inspired a career in textiles.

After she graduated from university, Iris worked as a copy editor at Women's Wear Daily, before taking up an apprenticeship of sorts with an interior designer.

By 1948 and in her late 20s, Iris met a man named Carl Apfel, in upstate New York. A year later, they were married.

Reflecting on the decision to accept his proposal, Iris said: "Aww, my little pussycat... I figured he was cool and he was cuddly, and he cooked Chinese, so I couldn't do any better.

"The [wedding] dress was pink lace, and I'm really very practical, so I wanted a dress that I could wear after the wedding and not just put in a box. I still have the shoes. They were pale pink satin. They're back in style. If you hang around long enough, everything comes back," she said in her documentary, Iris.

By 1950, the couple had started their own company called Old World Weavers, which specialised in restorational furnishings.

And their success continued for decades to come.

Their greatest textiles contract was with the White House, where they served nine presidents - running from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton. Over the years she earned the nickname 'First Lady of Fabric' and 'Our Lady of the Cloth'.

The couple chose to not have children, with Iris saying to The Guardian, that she didn't want to have kids just because that was the norm. She wanted to live life on her own terms.

"I don't believe in a child having a nanny, so it wasn't what we were going to do, but also having children is like protocol. You're expected to. And I don't like to be pigeonholed."

By 2005, Iris and Carl were enjoying the fruits of their labour, now over a decade into their retirement. They weren't overtly famous, but were very well known among New York's elite and interior-design circles. But in this same year, Iris received a phone call from a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, where the Met Gala is held.

It catapulted her into the spotlight, and changed Iris' life as she knew it.

In that fateful phone call, Iris was told that a summer exhibition at the Met had been cancelled last minute, so the curator was in need of a quick replacement. Having heard that Iris had one of the best wardrobes of costume jewellery in the United States, he called her up and asked her to create a show from her personal collection of vintage and designer accessories and clothes.

The response from the Iris Apfel exhibition was unprecedented, and people loved it. As The Guardian noted, virtually overnight, a new fashion star was born.

Promoting the exhibit, the Met said of Iris' collection: "She is one of the most vivacious personalities in the worlds of fashion, textiles, and interior design, and over the past 40 years, she has cultivated a personal style that is both witty and exuberantly idiosyncratic. Her originality is typically revealed in her mixing of high and low fashions - Dior haute couture with flea market finds, 19th-century ecclesiastical vestments with Dolce & Gabbana lizard trousers."

After that exhibition, Iris at the age of 84 entered the world of fashion and beauty, attending shows, being a part of campaigns, and growing her following online.

At age 90, she landed her first big job in the industry, developing a limited edition collection of makeup with MAC cosmetics.

She's been the face of a Kate Spade collection, on the cover of countless fashion magazines, has her own Barbie doll, and has had a contract with global modelling agency IMG since the age of 97. In August this year she celebrated her 101st birthday.

Watch Iris Apfel's documentary trailer. Story continues below.

But Iris never envisioned this level of success for herself. She never thought it possible.

"I never expected people to know my name or recognise my face. I never expected to be called a fashion icon. I never expected museums to exhibit my clothing and accessories. I never expected to be a cover girl or the face of a cosmetics company in my nineties," she wrote.

"Most people would rather just go with the flow; it's much easier. But it's not very interesting."

Iris' husband Carl knew this was her path all along. And he championed her along the way.

"Everyone he ever touched knows he was truly a gentleman. His humour and generosity were legendary. We did almost everything together. His encouragement and unwavering support made this book possible. He pushed me into the limelight and then basked in my success. He got much more of a kick from the accolades I received than I did," she wrote in her book Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon.

Carl died in 2015, aged 100. Iris says she still misses him terribly.

In a profile with the New York Times, Iris said that Carl wore a ring he never went without - a large Egyptian ring inscribed with the phrase 'Where Is the House of Thy Father?'. The ring never came off his finger, Iris said, likely because it was stuck from the day she gave it to him in the 1950s.

Two days before he died, the ring fell off.

Image: Getty. Now at 101, Iris says she doesn't plan on slowing down. Rather, she wants to live big until it's her time to go.

Iris has been vocal about her frustrations towards ageism, and society's focus on preserving youth. She has no energy for it.

"I never think about my age. Maybe that's the ticket. You may not like getting older, but what's the alternative? You're here. Embrace it. I say put your experience to work, to give something back to other people," she said.

When Iris was younger, she was once told she wasn't a model, and she never would be. But she had something much better - style.

"I never tried to fit in," Iris reflected.

"I learned early on that I have to be my own person to be content. The way I dress may be 'different' or 'eccentric' to some who feel the need to label but that's of no concern to me. I don't dress to be stared at; I dress for myself. When you don't dress like everyone else, you don't have to think like everyone else."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.

