From cute swimwear to stunning drop earrings: 20 Indigenous lady start ups to buy from.

In 2021, Mamamia will only refer to January 26 by its date, to acknowledge that it is not a day of celebration for all Australians. If you want to be an ally this January 26, we urge you to sign this letter below to your MP about the Uluru Statement from the Heart – which calls for constitutional change and structural reform that recognises the sacred, ancient spiritual link Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to their land.

As the debate about January 26 continues this year, there’s no better time to show your support and become an ally for the Indigenous community (if you're not already).

One way to do this is to get behind local Indigenous-owned businesses, who like other small businesses in Australia, have been doing it tough during the pandemic.

That's why, on January 26, Mamamia will shine a light on the incredible work of Indigenous women by only featuring Indigenous owned businesses on our Lady Start Up Instagram page.

And just in case you can't wait that long, we've rounded up 20 Indigenous lady start-ups you can buy from any time of the year.

From jewellery to swimwear brands, here are a bunch of businesses you should get behind in 2021.

Yarli Creative @yarli_creative

Yarli Creative specialise in contemporary Aboriginal art, greeting cards, activewear and more.

For all your modern stationary needs, check out K-Rae Designs. They sell greeting cards, notepads, diaries as well as t-shirts.

KYKOE have a range of hair scarves, hair clips and some seriously beautiful scrunchies.

Clothing The Gap @clothingthegap

For t-shirts, hats, face masks and more check out Clothing The Gap, an Aboriginal owned and led social enterprise that unites people through fashion and cause.

The Koorie Circle @thekooriecircle

The Koorie Circle sell stunning dangle and stud earrings.

Gammin Threads @gamminthreads

Gammin Threads offer "deadly merch for mob and allies to rep" including t-shirts, bags and accessories.

Haus of Dizzy @hausofdizzy

Haus of Dizzy sell a range of colourful, unique and downright gorgeous jewellery, that have been worn by the likes of Drew Barrymore, Lauren Hill and Miranda Tapsell.

The Grounded Rebel @thegroundedrebel

The Grounded Rebel sell amulets, treatments and some very beautiful looking candles.

Deadly Denim @deadly_denim_

Deadly Denim is an Aboriginal owned and sustainable fashion label, who sell a range of gorgeous pieces on their Etsy store.

Because of my Four @becauseofmyfour

Amanda Hinkelmann sells "contemporary Aboriginal art based on connection, country and experience".

For original artwork, prints and more, check out Nardurna.

Liandra Swin @liandraswim

Liandra Swim sell a range of signature swimwear which are inspired by Aboriginal Australian culture. They're also an eco-conscious and ethically-minded brand, so big ticks all around.

Bindigenous Designs @bindigenousdesigns

If you want to brighten up your bin, check out Bindigenous Designs' range of colourful bin stickers.

Indii Swimwear @indii_swimwear

Another swimwear store you should definitely have a look at is Indii Swimwear, which sell bikinis and one pieces inspired by the ocean and coastline.

For handmade Aboriginal designed earrings, visit the Minaku store on Etsy.

Matakupaat Arts @matakupaatarts

Matakupaat Arts have a range of gorgeous prints, original artwork and framed canvas prints.

J Indigenous Designs @j_indigenous_designs

J Indigenous Designs sell contemporary Indigenous designed active wear, including these fantastic sports bras.

ARKIE the Label @arkiethelabel

ARKIE the Label is a 100 per cent Aboriginal owned textile and fine art label, which sells fine art prints on their website.

Amber Days @amberdays_thelabel

If you've got little ones, have a look at Amber Days, an Aboriginal owned and designed children’s wear label inspired by the Australian bush, desert and sea.

Wurrumay Collective @wurrumay_collective

As featured on Blak Business, Wurrumay Collective sells everything from artwork, candles, body butter and chopping boards.

