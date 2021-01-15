"Our organs were getting close to shutting down." Last night, I'm A Celebrity crossed a line.

On Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the celebrities faced their toughest challenge yet.

In a challenge titled the 'Ice Ice Baby Trial', Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Pettifleur Berenger and Travis Varcoe were tasked with entering a tank filled with ice cold water in order to pump a lever at the bottom of the tank.

For nine long minutes, the celebrities struggled with the freezing temperatures, gasping for air as they came to the surface.

When the challenge finally ended, Denyer screamed at medics: "Get us out!"

After coming out of the water, the celebrities could barely speak as they were wrapped in towels and space blankets by medics in an effort to prevent hypothermia.

"There's just a lot of pain," Vidgen told hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown. "I can't move my hands."

"That was hard," Denyer added.

"When you come up, you naturally want to take a breath, but your body won't expand or retract. You can't get air in and out. You can't move your chest enough.

Afterwards, the celebrities were moved to a nearby medical tent to warm up.

"I'm just really scared," Vidgen told the medic.

"Physically, it was getting to the point where I was going to pass out," the singer later said.

Image: Channel 10.

Image: Channel 10.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, television presenter Grant Denyer shared that the challenge affected him for days afterwards.

"It actually hurt a lot to the point where medics were called for all four of us in the challenge. They were deeply concerned for our wellbeing because we’re at the point where our organs were getting close to shutting down," he said.

"I paid for it for days after. We started doing this random challenge that comes up and I just kept falling over and passing out onto my bed with not enough strength as a result of [the ice water] challenge. I got whisked off to the medic for a second time."

On social media, fans criticised the reality show for going "too far" with the gruelling challenge, with some describing the challenge as "dangerous" and "concerning".

The criticism of the show comes just one week after Toni Pearen was bitten by a snake multiple times on her face in a previous challenge.

Afterwards, Pearen was seen bleeding from the snake bites as she told the hosts: "You have to get me home to my kids."

In a statement provided to news.com.au, Pearen said that she knew she was safe during the challenge.

"At no time was I prepared to say the words 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.' I knew I was safe. I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous. I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination," she said.

However, viewers criticised the show for not pausing the challenge immediately after Pearen was bitten by the snake.

Since Big Brother first hit Australian screens in 2001, reality TV has become a staple in Australian homes on a nightly basis.

From fiery and even violent arguments on Married At First Sight to the gruelling challenges on SAS Australia, it's a format known for its shock value – and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is no different.

Over the years, we've seen celebrities partake in horrifying eating challenges, jump out of helicopters, and even be electrocuted.

But when it reaches the point that the contestants fear that their organs are shutting down, a line has undoubtedly been crossed.

As one viewer put it: "Entertainment shouldn't be at the cost of someone else's extreme pain and distress."

I’m a Celebrity continues on Sunday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Channel 10.