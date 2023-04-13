I'm A Celeb's Barry Hall and Lauren Brant are 'stronger' than ever. Tucker trials will do that to you.

Not many people can say their love story started deep in the African jungle over meals of pig’s testicles and maggot pizza, but for Barry Hall and Lauren Brant, that’s exactly how it went down.

It was on the 2015 season of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and the retired Sydney Swans hard-nut found himself in camp with the former children’s entertainer of High-5 fame.

He was buried alive with rats, and she performed some serious back-breaking tasks to feed the campers, and according to one of the show’s hosts, their chemistry was obvious from day dot.

Watch: Barry Hall and Lauren Brant in an exclusive interview with A Current Affair. Post continues after video.

"There was one day in particular, when Lauren was shaving Barry's head... they were down in a little creek... He was asking her about her partner at the time and she didn't speak much about the partner but she was talking about the idea of love and what you expect from a relationship," Julia Morris told Mamamia.

"There was just this really nice chemistry between them."

So it was glorious to see them go public with their relationship in late 2016 in a civilised setting like a Brisbane nightclub.

At the time, Lauren admitted to The Daily Telegraph, "We have been spending a lot of time together and we have been enjoying each other’s company.

"Who knows what the future holds?"

If Lauren had a crystal ball, she’d have seen a secret marriage, three children, and an idyllic life on the coast. In fact, she was already pregnant with their first baby boy before the rest of Australia knew she was even dating the sporting hero.

Forget The Bachelor, I'm A Celeb… is where fairy tales truly blossom.

According to the pair, their relationship was a bit of a whirlwind after they reconnected more than a year after their time in the jungle, and by May 2017, they welcomed their first son, Miller. Two years later, their second boy, Houston, arrived, and in October 2021, little Sampson completed their family.

But Sampson’s arrival was dramatic, even by these reality stars' standards.

"Lauren said, 'We just need to go, put the boys in the car, we’ve got to go'," Barry recalled to 7News of the day she went into labour.

They did reach the hospital but didn’t make it past reception, which was convenient for Barry, because he would have missed the birth due to COVID regulations if Lauren had been admitted to a birthing suite.

He was able to witness Sampson’s arrival from the other side of the hospital’s windows.

"I took her to the front door and said 'ok, this is handover, it’s not really fair but I can’t go in,' but there are rules so we did that."

"I just went in and grabbed the baby and gave him a cuddle for five minutes in reception and then I left.

"I’m not a big believer in the universe and all that sort of stuff, but that was certainly one that was just meant to be."

At a time when they were in their baby bubble, they were also nursing deep heartache.

Seven months earlier, Barry’s sister Sharon lost her battle with bowel cancer. Coincidently, Sharon’s husband Tyron is Lauren’s brother. "When I was three, my oldest brother, Tyron, who was 12 years older than me saw a girl at a rugby game, and decided there was something special about her, that was Sandra and she was 13, and then he made every effort to see her at the dance a couple of weeks later and from that night on they were completely in love," Lauren said through tears on A Current Affair.

It was a love story for the ages. Tyron and Sandra went on to marry – Lauren served as a flower girl – and went on to have two children, Connor and Allegra.

"We never thought it would happen to our family, we never thought it would happen to Sandra, we never thought it would affect us to the stage of actually losing her," Barry added.

Two years on from Sandra’s passing, Barry and Lauren keep her legacy alive by rallying for bowel cancer awareness, and sharing the happy moments they shared with her via social media, like the couple’s secret wedding, which took place 10 days before Sandra passed.

Wearing a simple sundress and Barry in an old T-shirt, Lauren called it, "The most romantic elopement fuelled by LOVE & LIFE," and said, "Marrying Barry was so perfect, so much greater than any marriage I could image [sic] in my wildest dreams.

"It was what you’d call a shotgun wedding, but unlike one in the traditional sense, it was romantic to the max.

"We started the day like we had any other the past two weeks; dressing the family in whatever was 'clean', not bothering with make-up, simply tying up unwashed hair, forgetting to eat breakfast… just 'functioning' really," Laura recalled.

"Everyone arrived, we gathered, my parents had secretly brought their original wedding rings for us to use and just two hours after we got engaged, the elopement ceremony started."

On February 17, they celebrated their second wedding anniversary with Barry declaring they’re 'stronger' than ever.

Apparently nothing will set you up for romance faster than being buried alive in a bin of rats and eating maggot pizza.

