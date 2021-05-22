From pastel eyeshadow to dewy skin: How to nail 4 of the biggest makeup trends.

If you’re anything like me, you also enjoy trying out beauty trends and evolving your look. However, the runways that dictate these trends often have looks that are too editorial or intimidating for real life.

Here’s four trends that have come off the runways (and red carpets) in recent months, and how I’ve adapted them to work better in my every day.

The goal here was to keep each look achievable in terms of skill level, and affordable in terms of minimal purchases needed (or even making it work with what you already have!).

Trend: Pops of pastel shades.

Bold lip colours are also back in - basically everything in hues of bright orange, reds and fuschia - and personally I’m so here for it. I think bright lips can be such a mood booster and they're an easy trend to adopt.

Whilst bold colours work well in a liquid lip formula, the matte finish can look and feel quite drying, especially as we go into the cooler months.

My favourite way to wear them is in a balm formula that can nourish the lips as well as be applied in a more blotted style. Pairing it with a simple but well-defined face keeps it classic and versatile for any outfit.

No directions needed here, just swipe on and build up until you have your desired intensity!

Image: Supplied

This is the Jouer Essential Lip Enhancer Shine Balm in Poppy, $30, and is such a gorgeous formula. I also suggest the Mecca Max Pout Pop Sheer Lipstick in Mood Booster, $20, Australis Grlboss Hydrating Lip Balm in Silk, $11.95, or the stunning Chantecaille Lip Chic in Red Juniper, $58.

Trend: Y2K-inspired tones.

The tones of the early 2000s are back and this time they’re a bit more refined. Think cool tones like baby pink and blue mixed with lilac, across the lips, cheeks and eyes.

My inspiration for this particular look was Dua Lipa at the Grammy Awards - she killed it, so I thought it was worthy of recreating.

First, lay down your base. You want to keep it fairly natural and glowy, followed by a baby pink shade on the apples of your cheeks.

Image: Supplied

Next, take the matte lilac shade and pack on some pigment with a flat eyeshadow brush.

Image: Supplied

Now, with a fluffy brush, use the pink shimmery shade from the centre of the eye out to the orbital. Using a light hand, blend it out a little with soft circular motions. If you want, you can take an angled liner brush and bring a little of the shimmer back along your lower lash line.

Image: Supplied

Finish the look with a glossy lip in the same shade of pink, so you have a cohesive look that makes the colour scheme more grown up.

Image: Supplied

I used the Mecca Max Single Shadow, $8, in the shades 'Call Me' and 'Like Whatever' for the eyes, Kosas Crème Blush and Highlighter in 8th Muse, $52, Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Lipstick in Suga Kiss, $35, for the lips with Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Lip in Crystal Clear, $40, over the top.

Other recommendations: Morphe x Maddie Ziegler Palette, $36, Maybelline Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss in Reef, $18.95, and Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush in Pink Scorch, $16.95.

Trend: Super dewy, glassy skin.

The goal: Translating ultra-dewy skin from the high gloss runway look to a more everyday glow. What we’re looking for here is a textural difference from a balm-style highlighter, rather than a tint or shimmer.

Start out by laying down your foundation in light, blended layers. If you have a dewy base product, this is definitely the time to reach for it.

Using a small fluffy brush instead of your regular, large powder brush, only set the middle section of your T-zone and under your eyes, really controlling the placement and avoiding those high points.

Image: Supplied

Take your highlighter of choice, and use your fingers to warm up the balmy texture and apply to the high points of your face, focusing on the top of the cheekbones, your brow bone, cupid's bow and a little on the tip of the nose.

Fingers work best for this step, as the warmth from them allows you to dab it in place without disrupting the base underneath.

Image: Supplied

From the third image you can see I kept the rest of the look fairly minimal and left my skin to shine through, but this effect is definitely one you can bring to all kinds of looks.

If you want to double up on your trends, you can go for a fluffy brow like I have here.

I used the Morphe x Maddie Ziegler Dew Bomb Face Gloss Stick, $18. Some similar products are the Ciate Dewy Stix, Mecca Max Off Duty Glow Stick, $39, or you can reach for the Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Transparent, $71, for a truly glassy finish.

So, there you have it!

My guide to bringing the editorial runway looks to your everyday routine, sans the infamous Miranda Priestly monologue.

Feature Image: Supplied.

