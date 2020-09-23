Spring called, and it wants you to try these 3 easy pastel eyeshadow looks.

Spring is my favourite time of year: it’s bright, colourful and it means summer is almost here. If you can't get out and embrace the outdoors - i.e. if you’re in Melbourne in lockdown like me - now is the perfect time to experiment with beauty looks. So why not get creative?

In case you haven't noticed, pastel is back in a big way for spring, and swiping it on your lids is the makeup look of the season.

I love pastel makeup because it complements all skin tones and elevates any look to the level of spring goddess we’re all striving to achieve. Plus, it’s just super pretty.

Watch: Expert tips on how to do a no-black smokey eye. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I'm here to share some cute looks that will help you add a pop of colour to your eyes and brighten your entire makeup look in a flash. But before you go adding ALL of the colours to your eyes, remember that skincare comes first - so prep your skin beforehand! Because fresh, hydrated skin is *always* in.

Floating pastel liner.

Image: Supplied