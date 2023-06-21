A nurse just showed us how to shave our pubic hair correctly, and why are we only learning this now?

Your pubic hair. We need to talk about it. More specifically, how you shave it.

Very nosy, I know — but according to a new viral video, apparently there's a very wrong way and a very right way to de-fuzz. And we need to discuss.

The video is by Heather Helton, a certified nurse and midwife who has worked in women's health for more than 19 years. She has nearly 100k followers and regularly shares tips on everything from sexual health to pregnancy and birth.

And after years of women asking her questions about their vulvas and skin irritations, she decided to make a TikTok explaining the best way to shave your pubes. And it’s absolutely BLOWN. UP.

The video currently has more than 5.3 million views and, judging by the comments, lots of people were never taught anything like this ~pube-shaving process~ before.

(Can confirm: we didn't learn it in home economics).

Like many areas of women's health, your poor pubes are just another thing we don't talk about. For some weird reason, it's one of the many taboo topics that are just very... hush-hush. Even though we all have them.

Obviously, it is one million per cent your call to do whatever you want with your pubic hair – shave it, grow it, plait it... you do you. But if you are going to shave, why not do it right?

Because approximately no one likes dealing with razor burn, ingrown hairs and all that other BS.

Below, we're going to break down Helton's five steps for shaving your pubic hair correctly (and safely).

Grab your razor and let's go.

How to shave pubic hair.

Step #1: Trim it down.

First off, if you've never shaved before, you gotta trim 'er down a bit. Because it'll make your life (and your razor's life) much easier. Helton said this can be done with scissors at home.

Obviously, we wouldn't use the kitchen scissors. So get yourself some little nail scissors and start trimming.

Step #2: Use warm water and soap.

Next, get in a warm shower. This will help soften the pubic hairs — because they tend to be coarser than other body hair.

While you're in the shower, Helton said to wash the area with a plain, basic soap that doesn't have any perfumes or dyes. This will help remove any dirt or bacteria on the skin.

Interesting!

Step #3: Exfoliate the area.

Yes! Exfoliating your vulva is apparently a thing!

Helton said this will help remove dead skin cells and get a closer shave.

"A plain, basic exfoliant is best, but this just depends on what works best for each person," added Helton.

Step #4: Use a men's razor.

Now, apply shaving cream to the area and begin to "shave with short strokes in the direction of the hair growth," said Helton.

Hands up who else usually goes against the grain? Because SAME.

Yay for learning!

Helton also said to remember to rinse the razor off between each stroke because a hair-clogged razor won’t take as much hair off.

And if you're wondering which kind of razor to use — a men’s razor usually works best. Be sure to use a sharp blade and try to minimise the number of times you go over the same area since this can cause irritation.

Step #5: Finish with witch hazel.

Okay, this last step sounds SPICY as hell — but in order to prevent razor bumps, Helton recommends finishing off by dabbing the area with... witch hazel.

See: All of us.

Witch Hazel apparently works to decrease inflammation — but just be careful, because it can contain varying amounts of alcohol. Aim for an alcohol content of 14 per cent or less.

And if you do experience razor bumps, Helton suggests applying a thin layer of one per cent hydrocortisone cream to the area.

Allow it to dry, then continue with your normal out-of-the-shower routine, moisturising as usual.

And voila! Silky smooth and bump-free.

