How do I log my positive RAT result? Here are the rules where you live.

As COVID cases climb, Australian governments have started adopting new ways to keep track of positive cases to help relieve the pressure on enormous PCR waiting times.

As a result, at-home rapid antigen tests are fast becoming the norm.

NSW is the latest to bring in a process for registering a positive result from an at-home test, but the rules and regulations are different across the country (just to make things extra confusing).

Here's how to use an at-home kit (note: you can also swab your mouth with the nose swab tests). Post continues after video.

In an effort to make things super simple, here's your guide to registering a positive rapid antigen test where you live, so you can get back to recovering.

New South Wales.

Self-reporting positive COVID rapid antigen tests became mandatory in NSW from Wednesday January 12, however there is a week's grace period that will expire on January 19.

The NSW government would also like those who tested positive from January 1 onwards to register their test, although it's not mandatory.

You do not need to register a negative or invalid test or if you've had a positive PCR test in the 28 days before your positive rapid antigen test.

How? In your Service NSW app scroll down until you see "COVID-19 resources." Within that tab there is an option to "register a positive test result" which takes you to the NSW government website.

You can lodge a result for yourself, or on behalf of another adult or a child under 15.

You will be asked to determine if you are a "low risk" or "high risk" patient, and if you pick the latter, you will be contacted by NSW Health within 48 hours.

NSW Health says positive results should be registered within 24 hours of the test.

If you don't have the app, you can register via the website here.

If you have any issues or need help completing the form, call Service NSW on 13 77 88.

Consequences? If you fail to register a positive result from January 19th, you could be fined $1,000.

If you register false or misleading information, you could be facing a fine of up to $22,000.

Victoria.

It has been mandatory to report your positive rapid antigen test in Victoria since Friday January 7.

How? When you open your Service Victoria app, the option to "report your positive rapid antigen test result" is front and centre at the top of the page.

Alternatively, you can find the online form here.

You can also register over the phone, via Victoria's Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

If you are a parent, legal guardian or authorised carer, you can use the complete the online form on behalf of another person.

Consequences? You will not be penalised if you don't register your positive result.

South Australia.

South Australia's mandatory rapid antigen test regime kicked in on Thursday January 13.

As per the above states, you no longer have to get your result confirmed with a PCR test if you test positive on a rapid antigen test.

If you have been advised you are a close contact of a person with COVID-19, you can access a kit of two free rapid antigen tests from RAT Collection Points.

How? You can find the state's Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Form, here.

If you need help, call SA COVID Information Line on 1800 253 787.

Consequences? You could be fined up to $1,000 for failing to register a positive RAT result.

ACT.

The ACT government is requesting those who've received a positive rapid antigen test result on or after January 8 to register it, with authorities accepting the home test kits as confirmation of diagnosis.

If you're more than 20 weeks pregnant, an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person aged 55 and over, unvaccinated and aged 16 and over or significantly immunocompromised you will still need a PCR test to confirm your result.

How? You can register your positive result, here.

If you need help, call (02) 5124 6500 between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Consequences? There is no penalty for failing to register a positive RAT result.

Queensland.

You don't need a PCR test to confirm a positive RAT result in Queensland, but it is mandatory you register your positive result with the government.

How? You can register your positive result via this online form.

If you are unable to complete the form or you need help, call 134 COVID (134 268).

Consequences? There is no penalty for failing to register your positive RAT.

Tasmania.

In Tasmania, it's been mandatory to register a positive rapid antigen test since Friday January 7.

If you are symptomatic or a designated close contact, RAT tests are free to anyone within Tasmania in the same way that PCR testing is.

You can organise to receive a free test via the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

How? You can register your positive RAT result online via this form, or contact the Public Health Hotline.

Consequences? If you provide false or misleading information, you could be facing a fine of up to $8,650.

Northern Territory.

If you test positive to a rapid antigen test the Northern Territory government says you must "immediately" declare your result. You do not need to follow up with a PCR test.

Individuals can collect Rapid Antigen Tests for free from NT distribution centres - businesses are required to source their own.

If you do test positive, you can also register for the COVID CareNT program for both medical and social support.

How? You can register your positive result via this online form.

If you're having trouble, call the NT COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484.

Consequences? There is no penalty for failing to register a positive RAT result.

Western Australia.

Western Australia only lifted its ban on rapid antigen testing last week. There were doubts over its effectiveness, but that decision has been reversed.

There is, however, currently no process for reporting a positive test result in WA.

Feature Image: Getty.