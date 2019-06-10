A man’s story about his dead dad and his new wife has been shared thousands of times.

Friend of a friend, Tinder, at the gym, at work, at so-and-so’s wedding.

These are along the lines of what we’re used to people saying when you ask the question “So, where did you and your wife meet?”

SixthFormPoet’s answer to this question however, is quite frankly – mindboggling.

The published author prefaces his 30-part Twitter story with advice for readers to “make a strong coffee” before settling in.

We can second that advice.

Dating: Translated. Post continues after video.

“My dad died. Classic start to a funny story. He was buried in a small village in Sussex. I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot. I still do. [DON’T WORRY, IT GETS FUNNIER.]

“I always took flowers and my mum visited a lot and she always took flowers and my grandparents were still alive then and they always took flowers. My dad’s grave frequently resembled a solid third place at the Chelsea Flower Show.

“Nice but I felt bad for the guy buried next to my dad. He NEVER had flowers. Died on Christmas Day aged 37, no one left him flowers and now there’s a pop-up florist in the grave next door. So I started buying him flowers. I STARTED BUYING FLOWERS FOR A DECEASED MAN I’D NEVER MET.

“I did this for quite some time, but I never mentioned it to anyone. It was a little private joke with myself, I was making the world a better place one bunch of flowers at a time. I know it sounds weird but I came to think of him as a friend.

“I wondered if there was a hidden connection between us, something secretly drawing me to him. Maybe we went to the same school, played for the same football club or whatever. So I googled his name, and ten seconds later I found him.

“His wife didn’t leave him flowers BECAUSE HE’D MURDERED HER. ON CHRISTMAS DAY. After he murdered his wife, he murdered her parents too. And after that he jumped in front of the only train going through Balcombe tunnel that Christmas night.

“THAT was why no one ever left him flowers. No one except me, of course. I left him flowers. I left him flowers every couple of weeks. Every couple of weeks FOR TWO AND A HALF YEARS.

“I felt terrible for his wife and her parents. Now, I wasn’t going to leave them flowers every couple of weeks for two and a half years but I did feel like I owed them some sort of apology.

“I found out where they were buried, bought flowers and drove to the cemetery. As I was standing at their graves mumbling apologies, a woman appeared behind me. She wanted to know who I was and why I was leaving flowers for her aunt and grandparents. AWKWARD.

“I explained and she said ok that’s weird but quite sweet. I said thanks, yes it is a bit weird and oh god I ASKED HER OUT FOR A DRINK. Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later she said yes again when I asked her to marry me because that is how I met my wife. ”

We’ll let you pick your jaw up off the floor.

The twists, the turns, the ending; the man’s story reads like Tim Burton/How I Met Your Mother/one of those indie Netflix films.

The comments were just as shocked as us by the Twitter narrative which has since gone deservedly viral.

We investigated the author ‘SixFormPoet’ who has written a book about jokes and riddles by the same name.

He’s also in the past been named as one of the ‘worst 100 people on Twitter’ for his terrible one liners.

The mysterious figure known only as his pseudonym has been posting online since 2011, with his musings attracting 197,000 followers.

We have no idea if his love story is true, but even if it’s fiction – we were gripped until the last sentence.

Does anyone have Tim Burton’s number?