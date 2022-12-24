'I'm a personal trainer. Here are my 3 exercise hacks for the festive season.'

As if wedging in a workout on a good day wasn’t already impossible, come this time of year we are also fighting functions, gatherings, shopping and [insert end-of-year thing you definitely don’t have time for].

But if there was ever a time we need to exercise (for therapy mostly) it’s now – carpark rage is such a non-event after a decent sweat sesh.

The fact is this time of year we are squeezing in extra activities and responsibilities and something’s gotta give... and it doesn’t have to be your workout. The following tips (Condense, Combine, and Surrender) will help you stay on track when you are short on time and patience.

Condense.

Something is always better than nothing, so any time you can dedicate to physical activity is always positive. Here's how to get more bang for your workout buck:

A general rule of thumb is the shorter the duration of the workout, the higher the intensity. For example, if you are going for a shorter walk than normal, walk at a faster pace than normal. If you are doing your weights program on the gym floor, minimise rest between sets (and prioritise big muscle group exercises such as legs, back and chest).

If you take part in group classes and you are short on time, take part in half the class. Just make sure you let your instructor/trainer know you will run away halfway through.

If you’re not already a morning person, consider switching your exercise routine to super early in the morning to minimise the chance of interruptions, last-minute invites and other temptations.

Combine.

Festive functions eating (literally) into your workout days? No worries, here are some hot tips that will help you combine your 4 sessions into 2:

Circuits are a winner in this situation – a series of exercises performed for a set period of time with a set rest period in between (for example 45 seconds of exercise, with 15 seconds recovery in between). Circuits are a winner in combining your cardio and strength workouts in a single efficient session. Simply set up your circuit with half cardio exercises (such as high knee running and punching) and half strength exercises (such as push-ups and triceps dips).

Instead of spreading exercises over several workout days, you can quite literally combine them in a single Frankenstein-esque fashion. For example, the separate exercises of a squat, bicep curl and shoulder press can be combined into a single movement: using dumbbells and starting with your feet wide, perform a squat and as you stand up, do a bicep curl into a shoulder press.

Another way to combine a couple of workout days into a single session is by using techniques such as super-setting. A super-set is combining 2 exercises back-to-back before taking your recovery. On the gym floor, this could look like a set of bench-press, immediately followed by a set of triceps dips, before having a rest. At home this could look like a set of push-ups immediately followed by triceps dips.

Surrender.

And I don’t mean your workouts – especially this time of year when they might be the only time you take a minute for yourself and let off some festive steam in a safe space.

What I’m saying is surrender to the fact this is an unusual time of year and your routine (not just your workout routine) will be interrupted - but there are strategies to keep you on track. In fact, the ability to adapt your workouts is an excellent skill to keep you on track throughout the year, because let’s face it – there is always something vying for our attention, that's not exclusive to the festive season.

A final word: if you’ve been exercising consistently throughout the year, it’s ok that your workouts look a little different during this period. You won’t lose the gains of an entire year in a single week or two, especially if you are maintaining some movement by using the above tips.

So go forth and enjoy.

Marie has been a fitness industry professional since 2005. Her book, “12 hours in the life of a fitness professional (because I’m too tired for the other 12)” can be pre-ordered now. For more from Marie, you can follow her on Instagram.

