'I own a fitness franchise like F45. This is what I want you to know.'

Strip away Mark Wahlberg, numbers like $2 billion and massive expansion plans and what you're left with is… me.

People like me, who own fitness franchises like F45, were the least shocked at the scaled back operations and plans of the fitness giant detailed in this Mamamia article.

We were the least shocked because we are living the "changing macroeconomic and business conditions" shrinking F45's bottom line and operations.

So, when the news of plunging shares, scaled back expansion plans and unfortunate workforce layoffs at F45 hit the headlines, I was not shocked in the least.

Hi, I'm Marie and I'm a fitness franchise owner [UBX Boxing + Strength].

Sounds like the start of a support group – which checks out after the last few years I've had in business. Also, send help, because I'm about to open my second UBX.

And while I don't have $2 billion (but whyyyyyyy?) or the multi-million dollar backing of investment companies, what I do have is a grassroots perspective on why F45's downfall is totally unsurprising.

Recent articles like this one suggested that "something" in 2020 changed the fortunes of the business.

Ummm… could that be COVID?

You could clinically describe the challenges of business during COVID as "changing macroeconomic conditions", and in the context of publicly listed companies with dollar figures in the millions and billions and CEOs living large it's hard to feel sorry for them.

But don't forget that these companies are worth millions and billions because of those at the bottom of the food chain that actually own the individual franchises. We are small business owners. And sometimes, amid the smoke and mirrors of celebrity endorsements, we do forget that. We certainly aren't getting paid six-figure endorsement deals or getting mega payouts. What we are doing is holding on for dear life, and quite frankly a lot of us still are from two years ago.