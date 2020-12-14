Know what sucks even more than having a bumpy forehead? Not knowing why you suddenly have said bumpy forehead or how to actually get rid of it.

The good news is that those bumps on your forehead are usually not a serious cause for concern. But, that doesn't mean they're not frustrating as hell. Uneven skin texture SUCKS.

So, what's a dame in to do?

Are you having an allergic reaction to something? Can you scrub it off with a mitt? Squeeze it? Slap on some acids? IT'S THE ACIDS, RIGHT?

Maybe.

We got in touch with dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists and asked her about some of the most common causes of those tiny forehead bumps, and what you can do to get rid of them.

So, mitts off, friend.

Why is my forehead bumpy?

Now, this is probably the most important thing about this whole skin sitch, because getting those tiny bumps on your forehead can mean a few different things.

"There are many causes of 'bumpy skin' on the forehead," said Dr McDonald. (Told ya!). "One of the most common would be blocked pores, or congestion - which is a mild form of acne."

Mild forehead acne can appear as tiny bumps and can be caused by things like comedones (when dead skin cells and oil block your pores - whiteheads are the closed ones, blackheads are the open ones).

If the bumps are quite large or irritated and red, you're probably dealing with papules. If the bumps are just super red and have pus on the top (cute!), it'll probably mean you have pustules on your forehead.

What fun!

If you're looking in the mirror and none of these things look/sound familiar, McDonald said it could even be something like milia (small, keratin-filled bumps that you CANNOT and SHOULD NOT squeeze), rosacea (characterised by facial redness and bumpy skin) or contact dermatitis.

"Other causes include inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea and dermatitis and many possible small benign skin lesions such as milial cysts, sebaceous hyperplasia and seborrhoeic keratosis." Cool!

"Inflammatory causes of bumpy skin tend to be red or associated with other symptoms such as itching, burning, stinging or flushing of the skin," she adds.

If you don't know what's causing those bumps, McDonald said it's going to be hella tricky to treat. "In order to treat any skin lesions or bumpy skin, the first thing to do is to ensure that you have the correct diagnosis," she said.

So, your best bet is to find out what it is first, and then go in with a treatment plan. Hit up a dermatologist or skin specialist if none of the above seem to fit.

What can I do to make it smooth again?

Alright, let's start with those who have blocked pores and congestion, shall we? If this is you (hello, love the new hair), McDonald said there are a few ingredients you should incorporate into your skincare routine to help clear up these pesky bumps.

"If the bumpy skin is simply skin congestion or blocked pores, then the right skin care will be helpful. Alpha and beta hydroxy acids, and topical retinoids will help remove debris from within the pores and reduce congestion for clearer and smoother skin."

Sweet! Did you write that down?

So, basically try incorporating a low-strength retinol serum into your routine a few nights a week (remember, you need to work these kinda products into your routine slooowly) or look for products with AHAs and BHAs. Just don't go crazy and use everything at once, yeah?

If you're confused, rather than just going hard and slapping on every acid you can find (PAINFUL), McDonald recommends "seeking an experience skin therapist to help tailor the skin care to the problem". Cause they know ALL the things about skin.

While these kind of exfoliating ingredients above can also work well with things like milia and keratosis pilaris, it can take some time to clear these conditions up. And if you're like anything like us, you'll probably have a strong inkling to go to town on these pimple-looking things and start squeezing - but this is a BIG no. Huge.

Because the cysts are so deep below the skin’s surface, it's best to get milia removed via a small incision in the skin. Don't worry, though - it's usually pretty quick and painless and will save you from scarring the hell out of your poor face.

"Many skin conditions or skin lesions will require an experienced dermal therapist or dermatologist to treat or remove them. Some conditions such as milial cysts and blocked pores are best treated with professional extraction and effective skin care targeting the problem," said McDonald.

What happens if I just... leave it?

Don't... do this.

If the bumps get worse or don't go away, it's best to see a doctor and suss out what's going on. Cause if you've tried to tackle the issue at home and you're seeing no results, you might need stronger prescription medication.

"It is very important to seek professional help or order to treat these conditions effectively," said Dr McDonald.

