The $2 hair hack that has completely saved my greasy, waxy hair.

For months on end, I’ve had a secret shame.

I’ve hidden it successfully with can after can of dry shampoo, but for almost six months now, my hair has been a greasy, waxy, unmanageable mess.

And not just on the second day – I’m talking just hours after washing it.

I assumed it was just the shampoo I was using – so I switched it out.

But three weeks rolled by… and it was still a greasy, flat mess.

I tried using more shampoo, which in hindsight, was probably the worst thing I could do. Less shampoo had no effect. I tried different shampoos – like an expensive mainstream clarifying shampoo and an all-natural tea tree oil shampoo. And I even tried an apple cider vinegar rinse.

But nothing worked.

At this point, I was pretty much ready to just give in and shave it all off.

But then I heard about the ‘no-poo’ method.

My mum had been going on about it for months and honestly, I thought she was going a bit nuts.

How could anyone possibly go without shampoo?!

The internet agreed though, there was page after page of forums praising the ‘no-poo’ method for providing them with hair free from greasiness.

I wasn’t completely ready to give up shampoo though, so I decided to have a go at using the ‘no-pooers’ most popular shampoo alternative – baking soda.

I filled up an empty water bottle with a tablespoon of baking soda (you can alternatively use bi-carb soda) and a cup of water and then gave it a good shake.

Once in the shower, I simply poured the mixture over my wet hair and spent a few minutes scrubbing all over.

It felt gritty and a little slippery, but once I rinsed it out, my hair instantly felt SO CLEAN.

I use my baking soda mixture once a week now and it’s making a world of difference. I wash my hair as normal on other days but I find it needs it less.

Not only that, but my hair also has more volume and body and it’s finally free from grease and waxiness.

Would you ever try a DIY clarifying shampoo like baking soda? Let us know down below.

