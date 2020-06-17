Where are they now? The brothers from Home Improvement, 29 years later.

The 90s was well and truly the decade of family sitcoms, with classics like Full House, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Home Improvement blasting into lounge rooms all over the country.

Much-loved American TV show Home Improvement ran from 1991 to 1999, and followed the life of Tim Taylor (played by Tim Allen), who was the host of home-improvement show 'Tool Time', his wife Jill (played by Patricia Richardson) and their three sons.

Now, 29 years on from its first episode, we've come to the realisation the kids from Home Improvement are no longer, well... kids.

Yep, Brad, Randy and Mark are now fully-fledged adults. In fact, two of them even have kids of their own.

So prepare to feel extremely old, because here's what the three brothers look like now.

Brad Taylor (Zachery Ty Bryan)













Image: ABC/Getty. Image: ABC/Getty. The eldest brother and 'bad boy' of the Taylor family was played by actor Zachery Ty Bryan. During and after his time on the show, Zachery, who is now 38 years old (yes really), has gone to appear on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars. He also played Clay in Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift back in 2006 before appearing in Thor: Hammer of the Gods in 2009. Outside of acting, Zachery is married to his high school sweetheart Carly Matros, who he shares four kids with. Nowadays, the former child star has taken up work behind the camera and moved into producing roles. His most recent accomplishment was producing the 2011 film The Grief Tourist.

Randy Taylor (Jonathan Taylor Thomas)







Image: ABC/Getty. Image: ABC/Getty. Jonathan Taylor Thomas played middle child Randy aka the brother we all had a crush on. During his time on Home Improvement, the former teen idol also voiced the role of Young Simba in hit Disney film The Lion King. Jonathan, now 38, ended up leaving the show in the final season to concentrate on his studies at Columbia University. But he didn't completely turn his back on acting. Between 2002 and 2004, he played minor roles in TV shows Smallville and 8 Simple Rules. More recently, he appeared in American sitcom Last Man Standing, which saw him reunited with his former TV dad Tim Allen.

Mark Taylor (Taran Noah Smith)







Image: ABC/Getty. Image: ABC/Getty. Brad and Randy's youngest brother Mark, played by Taran Noah Smith, is now 36 years old.

After the show wrapped up, Taran left acting and went on to marry Heidi Van Pelt in 2001 at the age of 17. Taran and Heidi, who was 16 years his senior, later opened a vegan restaurant called 'PlayFood' in California and a non-dairy cheese plant in Kansas City. The couple also welcomed a son, Nolan Eric Smith, before they eventually divorced in 2007.

In 2012, the former Home Improvement star was convicted of drink-driving and marijuana possession.

Two years later, Taran helped provide disaster relief as a volunteer in the Philippines for not-for-profit organisation Communitere. He also temporarily moved to Texas in 2017 and helped with the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

Feature Image: Getty.

Which brother surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Sign up for our weekly "TV and Movies" newsletter. Every week, our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik gives you a backstage pass to the best movies, TV shows and celebrity interviews.



