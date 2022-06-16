'I'm a beauty writer who just went on holiday. These are the only 5 products I actually used.'

There are two types of people when it comes to packing for a holiday.

There are those who are methodical and only pack the essentials; the things they know they will need and actually use during the days they are away. And they generally have space left over in their suitcase.

Then there are those people who over-pack, big time. There are too many clothes, accessories and toiletries (because you might need them!) and zipping up the suitcase can often involve either sitting on it or a second set of hands.

If you haven't already guessed it, I fall into the second camp.

Here's what I packed for my recent 10-day trip to Hawaii:

Can confirm: A lot of things. Image: Supplied.

If my clothes and accessories are any indicator, you best believe I packed way too many beauty products. It's something I write about for a living, so I needed to come prepared.

What if I wanted to do a colourful eye one night? What if my skin really needed those three face masks I packed?

My stacked makeup bag. Image: Supplied.

As it turned out, I only reached for five beauty products on my holiday, and they were the same few I used on travel days.

It took me less than five minutes to get ready each morning and I felt GOOD - put together for whatever we had planned but not too "done" considering it was a beach vacay.

These were the five makeup products I used daily.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia.

My boyfriend rarely comments on my 'no-makeup' makeup look - there's not much to say! But this product he commented on multiple times during the trip.

ABH Brow Freeze is an instant brow lamination and facelift in a pot.

It's a thick, styling wax that lifts and shapes the brows. And it's game-changing.

I apply it using their Brow Freeze Applicator - dipping the flat side into the product, coating my brows and pushing them up. Then I shape the brow with the spoolie end, brushing out the front brows for an undone look.

It takes 30 seconds and lifts your face instantly.

Here's one brow given the styling wax treatment and one without. Can you see the difference it makes? Image: Supplied.

Image: La Roche Posay/Mamamia.

I don't know why this skin tint is never discussed - it's by far the best one I've found.

Part of La Roche Posay's Effaclar Duo range, this works to combat any oiliness and blemishes, slightly tint the skin and even out redness and discolouration.

It leaves a satin finish and radiant glow, without being dewy.

I use it all the time when going to the gym to look a little more put together, and it was my only foundation/BB cream/concealer I reached for during my holiday.

It unfortunately has a tiny shade range, but here's hoping they follow other brands who have expanded theirs.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia.

This doesn't need much explanation, it's just a really good bronzer.

It's the perfect colour - not too orange, not too ashy - and it's matte, leaving a natural, sun-kissed warmth.

I've used it for months now and I'm still not close to hitting pan.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia.

It's hard to find a waterproof mascara that compares to a regular one. I find they generally coat the lashes really lightly and don't provide much length or volume.

This Benefit one does.

I apply two coats, waiting a few seconds between each layer. It's dark, thickening, and no amount of swimming or sweat removes it.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

One place I often forget about applying SPF is on my lips. It's a part of my face so it seems silly to leave it out, but I do.

I received Ultra Violette's Christmas Lip Balm Trio in December last year and it's come in handy ever since. Not only is it a really glossy, slightly sparkly, tinted balm, but it also protects my lips from getting burnt and drying out while in the sun.

While away, I applied it every morning and kept it in my bag for touch-ups throughout the day.

My lips thanked me.

The final look pre-balm. Holiday makeup sorted! Image: Supplied.

Charlotte Begg is Mamamia's Lifestyle Writer. For her beauty tips, fashion looks and food recommendations, follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Supplied/Charlotte Begg.