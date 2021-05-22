Where are they now? The cast of Hocus Pocus, 27 years later.

For an entire generation, Hocus Pocus is the Halloween classic of their childhood and beyond.

Twenty-seven years ago, Walt Disney Pictures brought three comical witches to our screens – the Sanderson sisters – who are resurrected by three teenagers on the night of Halloween.

Directed by Kenny Ortega – who is also responsible for classics including High School Musical – the film has stood the test of time, continuing to be a must-watch every October 31st for a whole new generation.

And now, after years of speculation, Bette Midler has confirmed a sequel is on its way.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on DisneyPlus," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have announced they will return to the film as well.

"Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," Parker wrote on Instagram.

While Najimy said: "The people have spoken: I smell children... again."

Ahead of Hocus Pocus 2, here’s where the famed stars are now, 27 years later.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson.

Well, it's news to approximately no one that Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in the highly successful cult classic Sex and the City as Carrie Bradshaw, which saw Parker become a household name worldwide. The television show ended in 2003, and since then she has also been in the Sex and the City films as well as I Don't Know How She Does It and New Year's Eve to name a few. Parker also featured in Glee and executive produced and starred in the HBO series Divorced.

The now 56-year-old has also paved her way as a fashion designer, starting footwear line 'SJP collection' at Nordstrom.

She has been married to actor and comedian Matthew Broderick since 1997, who she shares three children with.

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson.

Critically acclaimed actress Bette Midler, now 75 years old, was perhaps the most spooky of the three sisters in Hocus Pocus.

Since then, she has continued to star in a number of successful films, TV shows and Broadway productions, namely Hello Dolly!. Her career has spanned over 50 years, and the actress has won a plethora of Grammy awards, Golden Globes, Tony awards and Emmys in her time.

Most recently, she guest-starred in Netflix's new drama series, The Politician, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson.

If Bette Midler was the most spooky of the three sisters, then Kathy Najimy was no doubt the funniest.

Since her popular role in Hocus Pocus, Najimy was the voice behind Peggy Hill for over a decade on the animated series King of the Hill. More recently she appeared alongside Jennifer Aniston in Dumplin', and was Wendy Keegan in Veep and Denise Heller in Younger.

Thora Birch as Dani.

Every movie needs to have an annoying little sister and for Hocus Pocus, Thora Birch was just that as little Dani.

Birch, now 39 years old, has since played Jane Burnham in the 1999 film American Beauty and more recently starred in the drama film The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Gamma on The Walking Dead.

Vinessa Shaw as Allison.

Shaw, now 44 years old, has had consistent work since her breakout role as Allison Watts in Hocus Pocus.

Most recently, she appeared as Kate McPherson in the 2014 television series Ray Donovan.

In 2018, she welcomed her first child, a son named Jack, with husband Kristopher Gifford.

This post was originally published on November 4, 2019, and updated with new information on May 22, 2021.

Feature Image: Buena Vista Pictures.

