The two big hints everyone missed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with baby number three.

It’s official – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

While the news came as a surprise for most of us, it turns out there have been two sneaky signs Kate was pregnant.

You see, what we wrote off as a light-hearted quip the Duchess made while on royal tour in Poland in July may have actually been a sneaky ‘in-joke’ with her husband and a massive hint to the rest of us.

When in Warsaw the 35-year-old was gifted a soft toy designed to soothe newborns, she turned to William and said: “We will just have to have more babies”.

While we can’t know for certain if the couple knew they were expecting, if speculation that Kate is between eight and 12 weeks pregnant is true, there’s a good chance they did.

Those not in the sport of baby bump watching happily ignored the remark, while it sent many others into a frenzy.

Kate's joke even prompted Having Kids - a group the promotes having smaller families - to pen an open letter to the royal couple, urging them to "consider forgoing having a third child... in favour of modelling a smaller, sustainable family".

Our second hint came when UK bookmaker Coral stopped taking bets on whether Kate was pregnant last week.

In a statement, the bookies said a surge of bets on Kate being with-child led the company to shut down that particular wager, and open up betting on the child's gender instead.

"This latest gamble suggests to us that Kate and William could be set to make an announcement soon that they are expecting a third child, therefore, we have pulled the plug on the market to allow the dust to settle," Coral's John Hill said.

"We have opened betting on the gender of the third child where boy is the favourite, while we have taken bets on Kate giving birth to twins and triplets."

So far, Alice and Victoria are the hot favourite names for a girl, while many are tipping Arthur or Henry if it's a boy.

What do you think the royal baby will be called? Tell us in the comments below.

