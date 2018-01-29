There were some rather awkward reactions to the 2018 cast of I'm A Celebrity.

It’s a scientific fact that when the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! cast is finally revealed after months of speculation, the Australian public is sure to let out a collective ‘huh?!’

Sure, there are bound to be at least two or three ultra-recognisable faces. In season one we were given Chrissie Swan and Marcia Brady. Season two had Shane Warne. And last year, we were greeted by the recognisable faces of Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Steve Price and The Bachelor‘s Keira Maguire.

But when the 2018 cast was revealed last night, Australia had, for the most part, no idea who the heck the people lighting up their TV screens were.

Sure, we have Shannon Noll, famous for coming second on a completely different reality television program almost 15 years ago.

There’s also Bernard Tomic, Australia’s current ‘bad boy’ of tennis who is perhaps more famous for his behaviour off the tennis court than his sporting skills or championship wins.

But as the rest of the famous faces (which include Aussie actress Kerry Armstrong, known for her roles in SeaChange and Lantana, 80s popstar Tiffany Darwish and Australia’s Next Top Model cycle seven finalist Simone Holtznagel) were revealed one by one, Australia was left looking a little like this as they sat in their lounge rooms in front of their screens:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Naturally, some even shared their views on Twitter about the whole “celebrity” cast:

But it wasn’t just the Aussie public who were feeling quite behind on their celebrity knowledge during the premiere – even the contestants themselves seemed a little confused as to how their new campmates rose to fame and fortune.

When Kerry Armstrong asked 25-year-old Tomic if he knew her name, he attempted to cover his lack of knowledge about her impressive resume by asking her how she spelled it.

That’s the oldest trick in the book, Bernard. We see what you did there.

And 24-year-old model Simone Holtznagel placed her foot squarely in her mouth when she remarked to her cast mates there should have been a “female pop star” in the mix.

It would have made a lot of sense…if Tiffany Darwish, whose 1987 cover of I Think We’re Alone Now became a runaway number one hit, hadn’t been standing right beside her.

Thankfully, Australia has a million years number of weeks to get to know the famous faces on a more intimate level (if by ‘intimate’ you mean, watching them be attacked by spiders and eat lizard guts).

But there’s one celebrity in the jungle that has everyone talking – and who’s bound to keep the public watching in the coming weeks: Bernard Tomic.

Even Simone Holtznagel was quick to point out that the majority of Australians think the tennis player is “a giant wanker”.

Many viewers were disappointed that Channel 10 had given the controversial star a national platform and even more cash:

Tomic wouldn’t be the first controversial celeb to win over the public with an appearance on the show, so I guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out whether the tennis professional has a soft side after all…

