"Just ridiculous." How Hilaria Baldwin's family has defended her in the last 24 hours.





Many people knew nothing about Hilaria Baldwin, outside of her marriage to Alec Baldwin, mere days ago.

And now, an internet-led investigation into the heritage and (fake?) accent of Hilaria Baldwin has created a media storm that centres upon the timeless question: What is the truth?

On December 22, a Twitter user posted a now-viral thread, which began with: "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

Ireland Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin with her step-daughter, model Ireland Baldwin. Image: Getty.

Next to address the controversy was her step-daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who is the 25-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know anything about,” Ireland said in an Instagram story on Sunday, according to Bustle. “Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of her dad, and that’s really all that matters to me.”

Ireland continued: "She's a good person, she's a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad, and I have a great relationship with her. You know, she could be a really malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down, but she isn't."

In a comment on Hilaria's video, Ireland further defended her step-mum, referring to the moment she apparently forget the English word for 'cucumber'.

"She definitely knows what a cucumber is, but I've been on talk shows before and I have been so nervous and I've said really dumb shit under pressure and couldn't really imagine what I would say if I were on a talk show and having to cook in front of the entire country," the model wrote. "Also I have friends again from all different places who speak multiple languages who mix up words all of the time because anyone who speaks many languages would tell you that it's easy to mix up words."

Feature image: Instagram.

