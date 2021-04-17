"She blazed so brightly." British actor Helen McCrory dies aged 52.

British actor Helen McCrory has passed away, aged 52.

The Harry Potter actor died at home surrounded by her family and friends after a "heroic battle" with cancer, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, shared on Twitter on Friday.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," the Billions actor wrote.

Helen McCrory and husband Damian Lewis. Image: Getty.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives," he continued.

"She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory and Lewis have two children, Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.

McCrory started her acting career on stage at London's West End and then moved into acting on screen, appearing in critically acclaimed films including Interview With the Vampire and The Queen.

In 2009, she landed one of her most recognisable roles, playing Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy, in the Harry Potter movie franchise, despite being initially cast as Bellatrix Lestrange.

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Since the news of her passing broke, thousands of tributes have flooded in, including those from her Harry Potter co-stars.

"I truly couldn’t believe this news when I heard it. Helen was one of the most incredible actors I got to work with on the Harry Potter films," Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement obtained by Metro UK.

"She was effortlessly commanding and captivating as an actor, as well as being kind, generous and incredibly good fun as a person. Also, as it happens, she’s one of the absolute coolest people I’ve ever met, in that I can’t ever imagine her being flustered or nervous, she always seemed totally assured of who she was and what she was doing," he continued.

"She was a supreme talent and a wonderful person and will be very greatly missed."

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling released a statement too.

"I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon," Rowling wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

Most recently, McCrory played series regular Elizabeth "Polly" Gray in Peaky Blinders. Her co-star Cillian Murphy has since released a statement.

"I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being," Murphy said in a statement obtained by People.

"She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played," he continued.

Helen McCrory as Elizabeth "Polly" Gray. Image: BBC.

"It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal.

"My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."

McCrory had not spoken publicly about her diagnosis.

Feature Image: Getty.