The awkward reason Prince Harry left a young boy in tears.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry must be getting pretty use to playing second fiddle to his wife. I mean, no one gives a toss what brand shoes he’s wearing or if he has a bargain, high-street style hack.

But still it must hurt when your very presence (and her absence) makes a small child cry.

During a Wednesday visit to Sussex, of which he and Meghan are Duke and Duchess, the 34-year-old Royal was left to comfort a little boy who burst into tears, apparently because he didn’t get to meet the Prince’s American-born spouse.

Video from the crowd, published by The Mirror, shows Prince Harry place a hand, gently, on the child’s arm. “Are you alright?,” he asks. Then he turns to a little girl nearby; “You need to cheer him up.”

Harry. Mate. He’s only interested in your wife.

According to The Mirror, the boy was among swathes of locals who had lined the streets of the rural county in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the Royals. Well, a Royal anyway.

See, as is typical of most meet-and-greet tours, the Duke and Duchess divided duties, taking one side of the street each to ensure no locals missed out on a chance for a hand-shake or Instagram photo.

Unfortunately for the Meghan-obsessed kid (must be a Suits fan), he and his family happened to be on the side Prince Harry picked.

It seems he wasn't the only one left disappointed. As the Royal moved along the crowd, the video also captures a woman exclaiming, "We didn't get to see the Princess," as the boy continues to sob.

Ouch.

Still, the Prince reportedly received a much more enthusiastic reception from primary school students outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

According to The Sun, he dished out high fives and handshakes to the pupils and even touch of advice. A Year Four teacher told the paper that the Prince asked about the juggernaut online shooter game, Fortnite, which has attracted criticism from parents over its violent content and addictive potential.

"He was saying that it’s a concern of his, children playing the game before they are allowed to," Emma Johnston said. "We were saying that as a school it’s a concern for us too.”

A student added, "He asked how old we are and we said that we were eight and he said you guys shouldn't really play Fortnite".

Hear that, kids? A Prince said so.