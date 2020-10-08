To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We're only one night into The Bachelorette and we've already got a few frontrunners on our hands.

After meeting the 20 men vying for the sister's hearts on Wednesday, concreter Frazer Neate and builder James 'Harry' Harris ended up catching the eye of Elly Miles.

When Elly asked why Harry signed up for the show, he replied with, "To find love… love is the most amazing thing!"

The 35-year-old went on to receive the coveted 'country rose', guaranteeing him a double date with Elly, Becky and another contestant.

But as the episode went on, fans started to notice something about Harry. He looked... suspiciously familiar.

And that's because he is.

Harry's first reality TV appearance was back in 2017 when he competed on House Rules with his then partner.

Since then, he has continued his search for love and is looking to find someone "tall, sexy, funny, smart and caring".

Here's everything we know about Harry.

Harry Harris' appearance on House Rules.

Australia first met Harry on season five of House Rules.

The then 32-year-old competed on the show with his ex-partner Kate Whiting, who he shares his five-year-old son Xavier with.

Their hard work on the show clearly paid off as the couple ended up making it to the grand final.

Unfortunately, they eventually finished in second place, missing out on the $200,000 top prize to fellow contestants Aaron and Daniella Winter.

Harry Harris' split from his ex girlfriend.

Shortly after the show, the couple announced their separation in March 2018 and went on to sell the house they renovated during the series.

"It is with great sadness we share that Harry and I are no longer together," Kate shared on Instagram at the time.

"We are both committed to co-parenting Xave, with his wellbeing as our number one priority," she continued.

"We remain great friends and look forward to what the next chapter brings."

She later told Adelaide’s The Advertiser that her and Harry simply "drifted apart" after nine years together.

"We’ve been working on our relationship for a while – it’s not something we gave up on," Kate told the publication.

"We just drifted apart. That happens sometimes I think, especially when you get together at such a young age."

Since then, Harry has continued to be a father to his five-year-old son, who he mentions in his Bachelorette bio.

When asked what the biggest obstacle he's had to overcome in his life, Harry replied "not seeing my son every day".

A rumoured love triangle on The Bachelorette.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Harry gets caught up in drama this season when he finds himself in a love triangle between Elly and Becky.

"There is an incestual love triangle situation that plays out between the sister-act and him," host Megan Pustetto explains.

"Becky is keen on Harry but Harry is only interested in Elly."

And that's not all.

"More drama unfolds when Elly finds out that he is 35 with a kid and apparently was no longer keen on him."

While nothing has yet to been confirmed, it will be interesting to see what plays out on TV.

The Bachelorette continues Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Instagram @james_harry_harris/Channel 10 and @houserules