From a blind date to a new life in LA: A photographic timeline of Meghan & Harry's relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been together for four years this year and married for two of them.

While in the grand scheme of things that doesn’t seem like a very long time, a lot has happened during that period.

So as the couple celebrate another milestone – their two-year wedding anniversary this week- let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Here’s where it all began.

July 2016

During a profile for Vanity Fair in 2017, Meghan Markle shared for the very first time that she met Prince Harry on a blind date in July 2016.

November 2016

In November, Kensington Palace issued a statement regarding the public’s response to news of the pair dating. Therefore, confirming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are indeed a couple.

June 2019

The pair attended the annual Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's official birthday.

July 2019

Baby Archie was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

During the same month, Prince Harry and Meghan attended the premiere of The Lion King in London.

September 2019

A few months later, the Duke and Duchess toured South Africa together.

And Archie met the Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

October-November 2019

Throughout the final months of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan attended various royal duties, which included the annual WellChild Awards, a discussion with the young leaders of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and the Royal British Legion Festival.

December 2019

The Duke and Duchess share their family Christmas card, with Archie front and centre.

January 2020

And then on January 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their royal duties.

March 2019

In the months following their announcement, Harry and Meghan attended their final royal duties. That included the Endeavour Fund Awards, the Mountbatten Festival of Music and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Now

Currently, the couple is living in Los Angeles with baby Archie. But besides paparazzi photos, no photos have been taken.

