Fake photos and a second trailer: All the drama behind Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

Netflix has dropped the first two trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series and it's already caused quite the stir avalanche online.

As we learnt from the first trailer which was released last week, Harry & Meghan will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and the challenges that led them to step back from their full-time royal duties.

The six-part series will also feature the couple's family and friends, "most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed".

But while we're days out from the release of the first volume of the series on December 8, there's been a lot of talk about some of the inaccuracies and telling insights that have come out for the trailer.

Here's a roundup of all the drama surrounding Harry & Meghan.

A string of fake photos.

So it turns out a number of photos used in the trailers aren't entirely... accurate.

During one part in the first trailer, a black-and-white photo of paparazzi who are presumably photographing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flashes on screen.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry says after the image is shown.

Image: Netflix.

However, it turns out the photo actually has nothing to do with the royal couple and a lot to do with... Harry Potter.

According to reports, it was taken at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two premiere in central London in 2011 when paparazzi swarmed around to take photos of the cast.

Doug Seeburg, a photographer for The Sun, who is depicted in the photo, told the publication, "Crowds and crowds of fans had turned out in the rain and camped overnight to see the actors. There were no members of the Royal Family there."

"In the Netflix trailer it's implied the photographers, including me, were trying to get a shot of the royal couple – but that's nonsense."

The second trailer also has a couple of oversights.

During a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, footage is briefly shown of paparazzi following two people, many assume to be Harry and Meghan.

"I was terrified… I didn’t want history to repeat itself," Harry says as the footage plays.

Image: Netflix.

However, according to photography Twitter account, Urban Pictures, the footage was actually taken from December last year when British personality Katie Price was followed by press after leaving court.

And that's not all.

In another part of the trailer, we are shown footage of paparazzi swarming around a car with their cameras - again - presumably to take a photo of the couple.

However, the footage was reportedly taken in New York as Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen left his apartment to serve time in prison in 2019.

Image: Netflix.

A "complete travesty".

As well as photos that don't depict the royal couple, the second trailer also reportedly features a photo that has been taken completely out of context.

In a post on Twitter, Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson called out a photo which appeared to be of a private moment between Harry, Meghan and their first child Archie during their 2019 royal tour of South Africa, which was used to suggest a sense of media "intrusion".

﻿"This photograph used by Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty," he wrote on Twitter.

"Only three people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there."

A $2,300 Hermes blanket.

Ah the blanket.

After the original trailer dropped last week, many were quick to point out a black-and-white photo of Meghan sitting on a chair as she appears to cry and bury her head into her hand.

The problem? There's a $2,300 Hermes blanket behind her.

And that got a lot of people very mad.

"It’s a dirty game."

During the second trailer, we're given slightly more insight into the so-called 'Firm' and what life has been like for Harry and Meghan behind-the-scenes.

And if the 76 second clip is anything to go by, the couple will not be holding back in the doco-series.

"There's a hierarchy of the family," Harry says. "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

The couple previously referred to 'The Firm' during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, with Meghan saying the group payed "an active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

Harry also goes on to say, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution is a feeding frenzy."

"I realised they’re never going to protect you," Meghan adds.

The video concludes with a clip of Harry saying, "No one knows the full truth... We know the full truth."

According to an unnamed source, the series isn't going to go over well with the royals.

"I genuinely think it's going to be worse than the royals can imagine, a source with a Netflix contact reportedly told The Mirror.

"I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging."

We'll have to wait and see when the first three episodes drop on December 8 on Netflix.

Feature Image: Netflix/Mamamia.