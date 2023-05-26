In an interview with The Times UK this week, Victoria Beckham shared that while her daughter Harper is "obsessed" with luxury British beauty retailer, Space NK, the 11-year-old is not allowed to wear makeup outside of their home.

"She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally," Victoria told The Times beauty journalist India Knight.

"Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I'll take her to the one down the road. It's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."

After hearing from several mums of tweens and teens in the Mamamia community, it seems that Harper Beckham is not the only tween obsessed with makeup and beauty.

Here is what seven of them had to say about their kids' buying or using makeup and whether they had any specific 'rules' like Victoria Beckham.

1. 'My 12- and 10-year-olds are obsessed with MECCA.'

"In the past few months, my age 12- and 10-year-old daughters have taken a huge interest in skincare and always want to go to MECCA. I think there is a lot of beauty content on youTube as they don’t have TikTok.

"My 12-year-old daughter wears clear lip gloss and curls her eyelashes for school and wears mascara at weekends. I am waiting for her to ask for foundation but she doesn’t need it! They both have an expensive taste in serums, oils, perfume sprays, and lip masks. They just need to be old enough to work and pay for their products.

"Back in my day, it was Clearasil face wash, moisturiser and chapstick. Maybe something from The Body Shop if we went to Sydney! Now my girls love Sol de Janeiro and lust after Drunk Elephant and their friends are the same. I actually want to go back to picking up LOL dolls and fidget toys, except it’s handy when I need to borrow some of their lip mask!" - Kristy.

2. 'I think it's mostly age appropriate.'

"My 13-year-old daughter is obsessed with skincare and makeup. She can easily spend hours in MECCA or Sephora and saves up her pocket money to buy brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Glow Recipe etc.

"She's super opinionated about my pharmacy brands! She has an extensive skincare regime and does wear makeup but typically is pretty age appropriate with it so I am mostly okay with it. We have an ongoing dispute about wearing mascara to school. She constantly hides it in her bag and puts it on, on the bus or at school!" - Abby*.

3. 'I said 'no' to mascara at school.

"My 14-year-old daughter asked me the other day if she could wear mascara to school and I was surprised at my reaction. It was a firm NO. I am still trying to process why I reacted that way. She says most people wear make-up in year 8 and full make-up.

"I think it harks back to my school experience and make-up was rarely seen at school, even in year 12. I also think it is the realisation and acceptance of how she is entering into a sexual phase (hopefully not for a few more years!) and my resistance to it as I know this brings a whole other layer of complexity." - Ali*

4. 'She wears a full face of makeup to school.'

"My 15-year-old won't leave the house without a full face of makeup on, including false eyelashes. In her defence, she does it very well and while there is a lot on, it isn't caked, trowelled on or unnatural. She doesn't use lipstick, so natural shades of makeup only and great blending. She's artistic, and insecure about her looks since being bullied in her early years. My step-daughter of the same age wears false eyelashes and maybe Vaseline on the brows, she's just happy if her hair is clean and shiny.

"My almost 13-year-old currently sees makeup as a waste of time but her autism means she relies on copying others in her peer group on how to be social and fit into society. She occasionally wears mascara and puts mousse through her hair, and doesn't like getting spots.

"I'd love for kids to be kids, I really would, and I'm lucky mine didn't do makeup too early, but society and external influences mean even if you keep your kids away from it, all the other kids are into it and then yours don't fit in." - Claire.

5. 'I'm happy for her to experiment.'

"My tween is obsessed with skincare and makeup. I’m happy for her to experiment as long as it’s tasteful and age-appropriate. She isn’t allowed to wear any to school and when she does wear it, it’s only lip gloss and mascara. So far she’s made good choices on her own, so I haven’t had to intervene.

"She’s a creative soul and I feel like it’s all part of the journey and important to let her express herself, but with appropriate boundaries when needed. I am adamant though that her skincare regime doesn’t incorporate any active ingredients!" - Alison.

6. 'Toxic ingredients are a concern.'

"My tween has skin and eye issues so makeup has been a problem when dance and drama have 'required' it. Frustrating and I think inappropriate at times. I am not opposed to make up overall, though I don't wear anything but mascara and an occasional lippy to go out.

"I think my tween is interested but gets that she can't be like her friends because of her skin. If she didn't have skin issues, I would let her wear age-appropriate stuff on occasions. Probably not at school.

"I wish the market wasn't saturated with absolutely wretched cheap makeup and beauty care products targeted at young girls and tweens that have a toxic cocktail of ingredients. We've thrown out so much stuff that my daughter has been given just because of the ingredients. I wouldn't feel right passing it on to anyone else's kid." - Valerie.





7. 'Concealer and mascara for school.'

"My nine-year-old asked for a makeup set two Christmases ago so I got her one. She rarely uses it, sometimes comes in and plays with some of mine (the old stuff!) I see it as playing dressing up in my clothes, it’s part of her creative side. She’s never worn it out of the house or asked to. I wouldn’t want her to wear it out or start thinking she needs to, although my 14-year-old twins do wear concealer and mascara to school.

"They’ll also happily go out without it. They have Tropic products like me and already understand the importance of good ingredients, ethics and sunscreen! I’d hate to feel they wear makeup as a mask as I feel it’s sad when women can’t be seen 'au Naturel. I’ve had good friends answer their doors and apologise for looking awful as they’ve not got any makeup on." - Danielle.





