In news we all need right now, Hannah Gadsby's new special is dropping on Netflix today.

After flooring pretty much the entire world with the brilliance of her first Netflix special Nanette, comedian Hannah Gadsby will soon be back on our screens with a whole new show.

Nanette, which was filmed live at the Sydney Opera House and released on Netflix in 2018, had social commentary, sharp comedy swings and narration of Hannah Gadsby’s life including her childhood growing up in Tasmania, a state that only decriminalised homosexuality in 1997, along with her own experiences of dealing with criticism, toxic masculinity and homophobia.

The comedy tour and hit streaming special led to Hannah winning a prestigious Peabody Award and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for Variety Special.

Now her latest offering, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, which she toured last year after premiering the show in Melbourne in March 2019, and then went on to film the special in Los Angeles, will air on Netflix from May 26, 2020.

According to the powers that be at Netflix, you should “expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds”.

To get excited for Douglas, take a look back at the trailer for Nanette. Post continues after video.

Douglas is named after Hannah’s eldest dog because she thought she’d need a little extra help to top the success that was Nanette. The show touches on everything from the imbalance of power between those who make art and those who profit from it, the still looming presence of the patriarchy, to thoughts on her own body and career.

In a rare turn of form for a comedy special, Douglas kicks off with Hannah telling the audience exactly what she will be doing during the 95-minute set, the subjects she’ll touch on and what effects she intends to achieve.

In spite of this, it’s still a show filled with surprises.

“I no longer believe that I am falling short of expectations,” she says. “I believe it is those expectations that are falling short of my humanity.”

Hannah herself made the announcement about Douglas during the FYSEE panel while discussing her Netflix special Nanette.

“I’m so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020,” she said about the hour-long special. “I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas will premiere globally on Netflix on May 26, 2020.

