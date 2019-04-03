"There was a sort of grief and confusion": Hannah Gadsby on being diagnosed with autism.

Last year, during her critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special Nanette, comedian Hannah Gadbsy announced that she was quitting comedy.

Now, a year on from her announcement, the Tasmanian-born comic is back on stage and yes, she’s returned to stand-up.

Returning to Australian stages with her new show Douglas, which premiered at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival last week, the 41-year-old has used her new show to open up about being diagnosed with autism.

Watch the official trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s Netflix special Nanette here. Post continues below…

Now, speaking to Pete Helliar on The Project, Gadsby has shared what it was like to finally receive a diagnosis after years of confusion.

“It was quite the process and evolution of thought for me. It didn’t make sense to me because I didn’t really know that women and girls could have autism,” Gadbsy explained.

“Once I got diagnosed there was a sort of grief and confusion.”

But soon after being diagnosed, Gadsby began to recognise that some of the signs had been there all along.

“One of the biggest ones for me was I couldn’t reconcile my, you know, there’s a naivety to me and then there’s also like I’m really intelligent you know, in some ways. I struggle to leave proof all the time, but I know I’m intelligent,” she said.

“I’m like Eeyore but inside I’m a bundle of Piglets. Since diagnosis, I’m all embracing my Winnie the Pooh… that’s the best way I can put it.”