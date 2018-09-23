Why this 'vulgar' Handmaid's Tale Halloween costume has been pulled from sale.

When US lingerie company, Yandy, released sexy ‘Brave Red Maiden Costumes’ inspired by those seen on The Handmaid’s Tale, no one could have predicted the controversy that would ensue.

Oh wait…

No literally everyone could have predicted it.

Because WHY.

As if The Handmaid’s Tale inspired-wine or lingerie wasn’t bad enough, for $64.95 USD ($89 AUD) you too could have bought yourself the cringiest, most offensive Halloween outfit of 2018.

On a surface level, it’s not a great costume. You kind of look like little red riding hood with a white cap. But given the context of what handmaids represent and the whole point of The Handmaid’s Tale, the outfit becomes highly problematic.

The handmaids are a group of women who are stripped of their identity and human rights and used as walking wombs for the rich. They are raped by their 'masters' in the hopes that they'll become pregnant, before having their babies stolen from them.

Simply put, their red-hooded capes and white wings are a symbol of institutionalised sexual slavery, and the move of 'sexing the outfit up' feels icky and head-scratchingly ironic to say the least.

And while this was done in poor taste, there's another layer to the problem, which lies in the product description.

“An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say. However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume," it read.

It's similar to the company's non-apology apology they released after outrage over the costume went viral:

While the costume has since been pulled from the website, people on Twitter voiced their concerns about the controversial outfit.

This isn't to say women shouldn't have every single right to wear a 'sexy firefighter, policewoman etc. costume,' or don on their Jessica Rabbit best, but maybe leave the handmaids out of your October 31 celebrations.

