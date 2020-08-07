From pixie cuts to bleach blonde: 18 women reveal their biggest hair transformations.

Many of us have changed up our hair dramatically at some point in our lives. Sometimes after breakups, sometimes just because.

For some women, their biggest hair transformation has been cutting off their long locks, while for others, it was bleaching their virgin hair for the very first time.

﻿Here, 18 women from the You Beauty Facebook Group share their major hair overhauls (with before and after photos, of course).﻿﻿

Just quickly, here are five ways to up your hair game. Post continues below.

Shandon

"Two years ago, I donated my hair in memory of my darling gran who passed from lung cancer! I donated it to Variety and also raised $1100 for The Lung Foundation. I’ve kept it short since but I am now going to grow it out to do the same thing again."

Image: Supplied.

Tamara

"I went from short dark hair in 2015 to longer and gradually lightened hair like the current photo. I have grey roots that started in my late twenties so the change has helped hide it and it's actually less maintenance for me."

Image: Supplied.

Ania

"For my whole life (with the exception of a brunette stint at 18) I've been blonde. Two years ago, I decided to go to the dark side and honestly, it was nice (didn’t turn out like I expected, but I worked with it).

"I let my natural colour grow out, which seems to be a warm dark brown and then I simply wanted to go back blonde. I took my half virgin hair to a hairdresser in Sydney (based off a recommendation) and she absolutely destroyed it. So I flew back home (to the Gold Coast) and begged my hairdresser of ten years to salvage what she could and return me to my golden blonde, which with her magic touch she did.

"Now I will stay blonde forever and ever. The end."

Image: Supplied.

Melanie

"I've done it all! My biggest transformation was when I was bleached almost platinum blonde and my hair started snapping off. So I went almost black brown and had very long tape extensions."

Image: Supplied.

Nicola

"My first major transformation was in 2015, I went from dark brown to platinum blonde! It was a very expensive process, I had done some home bleaching (NEVER again) and it was a five-hour salon visit to colour correct it!"

Image: Supplied.

"About six months later I went from platinum blonde to purple, which was super fun!"

Image: Supplied.

"And then this year I went from my natural dark to coppery red with a fringe!"

Image: Supplied.

Josie

"I couldn't deal with the postpartum frizz anymore or the brassy colour."

Image: Supplied.

Tara

"I shaved my head at the start of isolation one. Curly hair is hard to manage and it's harder to manage when you're not 100 per cent in the mental health department. I also did it three years ago when my mental health was poor. It's easier to care for myself when I have short hair and I love it!"

Image: Supplied.

Edwina

"I had long, beautiful hair (sadly thinned out now!) and I cut it into a French bob, donating the hair to Beautiful Lengths. I couldn’t get a date for two years after that but it was for such a good cause it was worth it."

Image: Supplied.

Charlie

"I get bored with my hair very easily. I have always been brunette but at 15 I was desperate to go blonde. Since then I've been blonde three times and brunette two times. Most recently (about three years ago), I realised how much I prefer myself as a blonde and decided to stay that colour. However, these days I'm a much darker blonde than the photo below."

Image: Supplied.

Carla

"I went the undercut. Kept under my natural colour and a number one and a half on the clippers. Grew it out for my wedding but it’s shaved again now.

"When it’s down you wouldn't know because it looks like a regular bob. I like to think I’m soft and pretty at the front and edgy at the back! I wear it up most of the time though. (WARNING: It's not for the faint-hearted. Growing it out is a nightmare! But I love it.)"

Image: Supplied.

Em

"I went from being blonde forever to copper and I love it. Lots of people can 'pull off' blonde but copper is so fun and a bit different."

Image: Supplied.

Jeeto

"I’ve grown up with short hair but decided to grow it out after school because I wanted to be a girly girl. Then I did The Greatest Shave to raise money for cancer in 2009 and it felt so good to be back to short hair.

"It has been hard for me because in my culture cutting hair is frowned upon and it’s my one rebellion and freedom. Now I keep growing it out or cutting it, depending on how I am feeling. I am currently short again. I have lots of greys so my next thing is to colour the greys blue or go au natural and be on the #grombre bandwagon."

Image: Supplied.

Clare

"I gradually went blonde with foils in 2013. I thought I’d give it a go for six months or so but now I can’t imagine not being blonde!"

Image: Supplied.

Loz

"I decided I would go dark brown two weeks out from my brother's wedding after being blonde my whole life."

Image: Supplied.

Brooke

"After nearly 20 years of straightening my hair, I decided to embrace my natural curls. People ask me if I have a perm."

Image: Supplied.

Caysey

"I am a hairdresser's worst nightmare. Black to blonde, several times. I have hair like Phar Lap that can seem to take a beating. It’s thick which helps. It’s been blonde for a while and will stay that way as I grew up blonde and as it grows out fair."

Image: Supplied.

Alie

"I've always had long hair but every 10 years I like to cut it short. I hope one day to be brave enough to shave it."

Image: Supplied.

Fiona

"I had straight hair for 20 years of my life. It was only this year that I’ve taken care of my hair and finally discovered my curls."

Image: Supplied.

Have you had a massive hair transformation? If so, share your before and after photos below!

Feature image: Supplied.