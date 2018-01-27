Gwyneth Paltrow on her "very painful" divorce from Chris Martin.

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin created a new phrase in 2014 when they chose to “consciously uncouple”.

But now, four years after their separation, the 45-year-old creator of Goop says her ex-husband Chris Martin has become “like a brother” to her.

“[It’s] very familial. It’s nice. Great,” she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The couple, who finalised their divorce in July 2016 after 10 years of marriage, co-parent their children, 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.

“Divorce is terrible. It was very painful and it was really hard but I think we genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible,” Gwyneth said.

“We thought if we could really maintain the family, even though we weren’t a couple, that was the goal and that’s what we have tried to do.”

Stephen Colbert also congratulated Gwyneth on her recent engagement to 46-year-old Glee creator Brad Falchuk.

The group are evidently a rather modern family; late last year, Gwyneth shared an Instagram post, showing Brad and Chris at brunch together with her.

