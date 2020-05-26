Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem are both judges on The Voice. Years ago, they used to date.

Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem are two of Australia’s biggest names in music.

They are also seated alongside each other as coaches on The Voice Australia this year, and uh, did we mention they used to date?

Yep. The original Australian Idol winner joined fellow coaches Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Delta when the series returned for its ninth season this month, and we totally forgot about that time we learned he and Delta used to date.

In 2015 Guy shocked, well, everyone when he told The Kyle and Jackie O show about the pair’s romantic history.

“A long time ago, I’d just won Idol [in 2003]… and I dated my pass, believe it or not,” he said on air.

“You know how you talk about your pass? Hers [his now-wife Jules] was Heath Ledger. Mine was Delta Goodrem.

“And I dated Delta, for a few months. No one knew about it.”

Not long after, Delta told the radio duo that Guy was a good kisser during a rapid-fire game of Yes or No, before quickly adding: “Long time ago, guys.”

Around the same time, Guy told Who their relationship was “brief”.

“We were never girlfriend and boyfriend, we were literally just seeing each other.”

Delta confirmed to Kyle and Jackie O one of their ‘dates’ consisted of watching a Harry Potter movie, which is very wholesome.

Back when Guy’s interview took place, Australia got a bit… excited. Quickly followed by anger and confusion, because some people took that to mean Guy had cheated on his long-time partner Jules.

Thankfully, Guy clarified that he and Jules had broken up before he went on Idol and he was indeed single during the time that he and Delta went on “a couple of dates”, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Jules herself was pretty amused by the reaction, with the Telegraph reporting she said: “Haha!! Sucked in Guy! He has revealed to the world that he’s used up his one and only hall pass!!”

“Delta is one of our great friends so it’ll make some funny dinner table conversation again.”

Delta’s public dating history begins after the time she ‘dated’ Guy. In 2004, she began a nine-month relationship with Australian tennis player Mark Philippoussis.

Philippoussis supported her as she was treated for cancer and inspired her single Out of the Blue.

After their breakup, she dated former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, whom she collaborated with on their duet Almost Here. They dated for nearly seven years and were engaged, but broke up in April 2011.

“This decision has been made with a lot of soul searching from both parties with the realisation that they have grown apart,” a statement from the couple said at the time.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2012, Delta shed a negative light over their relationship.

“There is so much I’d like to say. I was really unhappy and I didn’t know how to get out. I learned. I got there in the end,” she told the publication.

She then dated Nick Jonas for 10 months before splitting in February 2012. She is now in a relationship with musician Matthew Copley. The pair first met while on tour back in 2017 and later confirmed they were dating in January 2018.

So there you have it.

Guy and Delta’s relationship is strictly platonic these days – but we’re looking forward to seeing the old friends work together.

