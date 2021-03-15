A censored WAP and broken records: The 12 biggest moments from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

So far, the pandemic has ruined all the things we love most about award shows.

Which is... the ridiculous outfits and the interaction between celebrities who may or may not have dated and/or feuded.

Thankfully, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards came through with a real-life award show just in the nick of time. Seriously. I couldn't handle another screen of talking heads with surprisingly bad Wi-Fi.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion on how Beyonce inspired her... while standing at the Grammys next to Beyonce. Post continues below video.

The show wasn't totally back to normal - it was held outside rather than in the Staples Centre, with no crowd, a stripped down crew, social distancing and masks. But by our new pandemic standards, it went pretty well.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the awards show featured approximately 12,000 performances, a two-hour in memorium segment and lots of broken records, mostly because... Beyonce.

The whole thing was nearly four hours long and since we value your time more than mine, here are the 12 biggest moments you'll probably be hearing about:

There was a REAL LIFE RED CARPET.

There were no Zoom cameras on the red carpet and I am so happy I could cry. HOLLYWOOD, YOU NEED TO ADMIT ZOOM RED CARPETS SUCK.

Thanking the vaccine gods (a.k.a Dolly Parton) that this happened for the Grammys, which are the most ridiculous, over-the-top red carpet of them all.

The amount of stars on the carpet was less than usual, but we still got the freaking weird (and also fabulous) fashion moments we craved:

OBSESSED. Image: Getty.

Doja Cat is a... biker budgie. Image: Getty.

This man wore early 2000s Dickies shorts. Image: Getty.

H.E.R serving 'fortune teller from a 90s movie' vibes. Image: Getty.

Noah 'cauliflower' Cyrus. Image: Getty.

A man in a non-black suit, we dig this from Finneas. Image: Getty.

Phoebe Bridgers sings sad songs and is dressed as a skeleton and yet is still like human sunshine??? Image: Getty.

This man is called Bad Bunny and he just finished watching Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette. Image: Getty.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' flared pants are Gen Z approved. Image: Getty.

LIZZO IS THE COOLEST MERMAID WE'VE EVER SEEN. Image: Getty.

The Haim sisters even wear matching pyjamas. 😍 Image: Getty.

Disco queen Dua Lipa wore a sufficient number of sequins. Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Taylor came as a literal bouquet. Image: Getty.

I just really love Harry and his feather boa, okay? Image: Getty.

Harry Styles' opening performance.

Hi, I didn't know I could love Harry Styles more but then this... happened:

With 27 Grammy wins, she tied with Alison Krauss as the female artist with the most Grammy wins in history.

Then about *checks watch*, 15 minutes later, she beat THAT record to become the most decorated female Grammy winner of all time, after winning her 28th award for Best R&B performance.

"As an artist, I believe it is my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times and it has been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.

"This is so overwhelming, I have been working my whole life since nine years old and I can't believe this happened on such a magical night. Thank you so much."

Lil Baby's performance about police brutality and freedom in America.

Rapper Lil Baby's performance of 'The Bigger Picture' has been called the most powerful of the night, after he used his time to call out police brutality and racism.

It also featured social justice leader Tamika Mallory speaking at a podium: "President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses."

Taylor Swift becomes the first female to win Album of the Year three times.

Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times with folklore. She'd previously won the award for Fearless and 1989.

Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra are the only other recording artists to have achieved this milestone.

She thanked her boyfriend and collaborator Joe Alwyn, "James, Ines and Betty and their parents" (those are the daughters of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and the names of Taylor's folklore characters) and the fans.

"Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us, thank you."

Billie Eilish dedicating Record of the Year to Megan Thee Stallion.

Billie Eilish took out the biggest award of the night, Record of the Year, for 'Everything I Wanted'. First of all, she was announced winner by a literal Beatle, and the first thing she said when she got on stage was "Hi, Ringo, what's up?"

Gen Z are wild.

Image: Getty.

After that, she dedicated the award to Megan Thee Stallion, who she said should've won.

"Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserved this but then I was like 'there's no way they're going to choose me!' I was like 'it's hers!' You deserve this.

"You had a year that I think is un-toppable. You are beautiful, so talented - untoppable. You deserve everything in the world and I think about you constantly and I root for you always and you deserve it, honestly, genuinely, this goes to her, can we please steer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"

She then thanked the Academy, "Ringo" (omg), her team and brother Finneas.

"Thanks for doing this. I love you. Thank you."

And with that, we made it.

The first semi-normal awards ceremony in a little while is done, and I need a nap.

Feature image: Getty.