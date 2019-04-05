Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana have just welcomed baby Oscar into the world.

The famous chef delivered the news with the ultimate dad joke on Instagram yesterday.

“After three baftas and one Emmy..finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! xxx,” he wrote.

The couple already have four older children; Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and 17-year-old Matilda.

They lost a son to miscarriage in June 2016. Ramsay publicly announced the news on Facebook and was open about the couple’s journey through that.

“We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes,” he wrote.

Gordon and Tana announced their pregnancy with Oscar three months ago, posting a video of the family wishing everyone a happy new year then showing Tana’s growing baby bump.

The couple have been together 22 years, and have previously said they weren’t looking forward to having an empty nest.

Now they don’t have to worry about that…

Baby Oscar even has his own Instagram account, 24 hours into life. There are no posts, but he does have 13k followers.

Congrats Ramsay family.