Just every sparkly red carpet look from the 2023 Golden Globes in one place.

It's Golden Globes time, baby! The first big awards night of the season - and you best believe we've got our beady little eyes on that red carpet. Oh, yes - and the statue. The golden statue, too.

Among the predictions of this year's winners are movies such as Tár starring Cate Blanchett - which is up for Best Motion Picture, alongside Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Fabelmans.

There'll also be a major spotlight on the year's best television, with nominees including The White Lotus, The Crown and House of the Dragon.

If you're keen to watch everything unfold, Stan will live broadcast the 2023 Golden Globe Awards exclusively from 11am AEDT Wednesday, January 11.

Eeeeep! Much excitement.

But for now, we're here for fashion. All the glorious fashion.

So far, the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet is dishing out all the usual suspects: ruffles, glitter, feathers, metallics, and bold pops of colour.

But the surprise contenders? The gothic lace and... statement thongs. Sisqo would be proud.

Okay, enough chin-wagging! Scroll through to see the best red carpet fashion for the 2023 Golden Globes:

Margot Robbie.

Image: Getty

Hilary Swank.

Image: Getty

Jenna Ortega.

Image: Getty

Selena Gomez.

Image: Getty

Michelle Yeoh.

Image: Getty

Jessica Chastain.

Image: Getty

Michelle Williams.

Image: Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy.

Image: Getty

Jennifer Coolidge.

Image: Getty

Donald Glover.

Image: Getty

Ana de Armas.

Image: Getty

Angela Bassett.

Image: Getty

Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Image: Getty

Billy Porter.

Image: Getty

Viola Davis.

Image: Getty

Lily James.

Image: Getty

Andrew Garfield.

Image: Getty

Sigourney Weaver.

Image: Getty

Janelle James.

Image: Getty

Kaley Cuoco.

Image: Getty

Elizabeth Debicki.

Image: Getty

Salma Hayek.

Image: Getty

Ayo Edebiri.

Image: Getty

Letitia Wright.

Image: Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis.

Image: Getty

Elisabeth Holm.

Image: Getty

Heidi Klum.

Image: Getty

Ana Gasteyer.

Image: Getty

Quinta Brunson.

Image: Getty

Nina Seničar.

Image: Getty

Milly Alcock.

Image: Getty

Sepideh Moafi.

Image: Getty

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne.

Image: Getty

Liza Koshy.

Image: Getty

Jenny Slate.

Image: Getty

Monica Barbaro.

Image: Getty

Rhea Seehorn.

Image: Getty

Domee Shi.

Image: Getty

Ivy Maurice.

Image: Getty

Abby Elliot.

Image: Getty

Chloe Flower.

Image: Getty

Barry Keoghan.

Image: Getty

Liza Colón-Zayas.

Image: Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Image: Getty

Britt Lower.

Image: Getty

Mark Indelicato.

Image: Getty

Li Jun Li.

Image: Getty

Megan Stalter.

Image: Getty

Gigi Paris.

Image: Getty

Bailey Bass.

Image: Getty

Laverne Cox.

Image: Getty

Tefi Pessoa.

Image: Getty

Feature image: Getty.