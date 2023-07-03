'I just went off the Pill for the first time in 12 years. Here are 5 things I've noticed.'

The Pill. It's just another one of those women's health topics that doesn't get enough airtime. And for what's considered the most popular form of birth control in Australia, it's... alarming.

If you're anything like me, you probably started taking the Pill (or some other form of birth control) in your teens.

I first started taking it when I was about 19 and suffering cystic breakouts. And while I was aware of all the 'good stuff' it did for my skin (and period pain), I knew nothing of the side effects. I'd also never really thought about what could happen when you come off it.

Now, at the age of 31, I've decided to quit the Pill for the first time in 12 years.

While I'm in a steady relationship (I recently got married) and not considering kids at the moment, being on the Pill for such a large portion of my life has made me wonder what life would be like without it.

I also have friends and family who have noticed negative side effects while being on the Pill, so it's something that's always been in the back of my head.

Would I even notice a change? What would my natural cycle be like? Would my acne be just as bad?

But besides the obvious fact that I won't have to remember to take a tiny tablet every day, I really had no idea what to expect after I stopped taking it.

Before we get into it though, it's important to note that no two experiences are the same. The Pill affects everyone very differently, and it's taken by different people for different reasons. This is just my own personal experience.

It's only been about three months since I've been off the Pill — but after over a decade of taking it, I've noticed some changes.

Here are five things that happened.

1. Cystic pimples have made a comeback.

After going off the Pill, the first thing I noticed was the return of some pretty unforgiving cystic breakouts.

It's been agesss since I'd experienced those super deep, hurty pimples that have their own heartbeat (you know the ones).

As it turns out, the Pill is very good at controlling them. And when you take that away, things get a little wild.

Within a matter of weeks since stopping the Pill, I experienced a flare-up of breakouts around my chin and jaw area. Sure, it's not as bad as it was during my teenage acne years, but it's... there.

My skin has since settled down a bit, but coming up to my period, they're definitely more severe than usual — something I've not missed!

2. There's way less brain fog.

This was a really unexpected one for me. Since coming off the Pill, I feel like my mind is clearer and more logical? It's almost like things doesn't feel as groggy and clouded as they usually would.

While I experienced zero side effects being on the Pill when it came to my mental health, I definitely feel like there's been some sort of shift in my thinking and moods.

I feel lighter. Level-headed. Happier. (Unsure if not having to plan a wedding has anything to do with that, though!).

3. I have more energy.

I do! I definitely feel more energetic and motivated off the Pill than I have on it.

Right now, it's winter. It's chilly. But I find myself coming home and actually wanting to go for a run or do a workout. This would NEVER had happened a few months back. I'd totally be curled up on the couch.

I mean, I still inhale like a million cups of coffee a day — but I definitely feel a difference.

4. The periods. They're not as bad as I thought they'd be.

Okay, so I thought when I'd get off the Pill it would open the floodgates for the worst periods of my life. Irregular, heavy, annoying. I assumed things with my all-natural cycle were about to get hectic — and it would need time to adjust.

Thankfully, this hasn't really been the case. I've only been off the Pill for a few months, but I feel lucky to say that my cycle hasn't been as erratic and unpredictable as I thought it would. My periods settled back into a rhythm quite quickl, and they're not really too different to what they were like when I was on the Pill.

However, the one thing I've noticed is just how much control it used to give me. I liked the fact that I was able to skip a month if I had something important planned. It's something I didn't really expect to miss.

5. The bloating is real.

The bloating is real, my friends. Ugh.

I honestly thought you were supposed to drop 'fluid' when coming off the Pill, but instead I've been dealing with the dreaded bloat.

However, apparently retaining fluid after coming off the pill is actually super common. So that's... good.

In an interview with Mamamia, obstetrician and gynaecologist A/Professor Gino Pecoraro said: "Some of the newer pills have progestogens that have a mild diuretic effect and this can specifically help with women who feel they retain fluid or become bloated prior to the period."

"Stopping the Pill will remove this benefit and women may experience fluid retention once again."

Yay!

Now, before you go — if you're thinking of going off the Pill or have recently come off it, it's probably best to check in with your doctor or medical professional.

I went to my GP for a general check-up and blood tests after coming off it, just to make sure everything looks okay — so I would definitely recommend doing this!

Have you come off the Pill? What kind of changes have you experienced? Share them with us in the comment section below.

