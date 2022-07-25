"Condolences to Mick and the entire family." Gogglebox's Di Kershaw has died.

Gogglebox star Di Kershaw has died following a battle with a short illness.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford shared the news that Di, who appeared on the show since season one with her husband Mick, has passed on 3AW this morning.

"She’s been sick sadly for a couple of months now, so condolences to Mick and the entire family," said Ford.

"She was great talent – the producers struck gold when they found her."

Di met Mick when she was 17, and they have been married for more than 50 years.

The pair, who share two children, lived in Sydney where they worked as Indigenous art dealers.

"Di, a former model, convinced Mick to give up his high-flying career as an advertising executive in order to follow their passion for art. They opened their own art gallery and dealership and 30-years later, the business is still going strong," their Gogglebox bio reads.

Off-screen, Di received an Order of Australia in 2020 for her longstanding service to the visual arts.

Feature Image: Channel 10.