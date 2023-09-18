Here are 8 Glossier dupes that are almost better than the original.

Anyone who is into clean beauty probably already knows Glossier doesn't ship to Australia.

The cult brand, which is based in the United States, is the go-to biz we beg for when our loved ones travel overseas. We have a lengthy list filled with all the products we've enviously watched people in the US apply but could never touch.

But as someone who has never had the privilege of owning my own Glossier products — but has had the pleasure of using my friend's stuff – I can tell you this much: there are plenty of clean, affordable, just as delightful beauty products right in our own backyard.

And from our favourite beauty brands as well!

So, instead of waiting for our mates to finally get home from their holidays, we've compiled a nifty list of 'dupes' for Glossier that you definitely need to try.

Here are 8 products to love until you get your hands on some Glossier.

If you want to try: Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint.

Try this instead: MECCA MAX Off Duty Serum Skin Tint, $32.

If you want sheer coverage and the same skin-loving ingredients as Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint, then try out the Mecca Max Off Duty Serum Skin Tint. It is a serum-tint hybrid that focuses on giving brightness to the skin and a subtle glow.

Both formulas are lightweight and blend seamlessly for an effortless finish.

If you want to try: Glossier Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream.

Try this instead: Stuf Face Cream, $52.

Good moisturisers are not hard to find in this day and age. For example, this face cream from Stuf (the skincare brand that was created by the owner of Mellow Cosmetics) has all the good, er, stuff.

It's a hydrating, soothing and firming daily face cream that is packed with natural active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, Davidson plum extract and aloe vera leaf juice, folic acid and zinc.

Oh, and it's also made in Australia, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic and features recyclable packaging.

Bloody good stuff, I tell ya.

If you want to try: Glossier Cloud Paint.

Try this instead: MCoBeauty Cheek & Lip Paint, $14.

This beautiful little cream blush is the perfect in-between if you want something that works for light or heavy makeup and doesn't look splotchy or too pigmented.

The MCoBeauty Cheek and Lip Paint is just as good as (if not, dare I say it, better than) the Cloud Paint by Glossier. It's affordable, easy to purchase online or at the supermarkets and offers just the right amount of pigment on the cheeks that looks natural but is long-lasting.

If you want to try: Glossier Lash Stick Mascara.

Try this instead: Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara, $48.

It's hard to find the perfect mascara, but this one by Benefit Cosmetics gives the Lash Slick a serious run for its money.

The Fan Fest mascara has an incredible lengthening effect that is even better than Glossier's mascara because it is natural but buildable, and doesn't smear or flake off throughout the day.

It's a new release too, so get in on the hype (because it is seriously worth it).

If you want to try: Glossier Boy Brow Grooming Pomade.

Boy Brow is undoubtedly a legend as it creates instant fluffy brows. Sadly for us, we don't know when it will ever be available in Australia, so go for something just as good: Benefit Gimme Brow.

This wonder formula creates long-lasting, bushy brows, adding colour and definition.

If you want to try: Glossier The Beauty Bag.

Try this instead: Louenhide Maggie Cosmetic Case, $79.95.

I've been searching for the perfect dupe for this Glossier Beauty Bag since the moment I laid eyes on it. Right now, I have two friends in the United States who have guaranteed they'll be scoping out Sephoras all over the country so I can have this bag in my hand.

I'm not really sure why I love it so much, but it probably has to do with the sleek aesthetic and the clean-looking lines. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find anything quite like it, but I have found something just as practical and pretty freaking cute.

The Louenhide Maggie Cosmetic Case is a quilted bag with three zipped compartments for your makeup, skincare and toiletries. It comes with a hanging hook so you can literally have it with you no matter where you go.

It's not an exact match, but it definitely is just as beautiful, and guess what? It's actually available in Australia!

If you want to try: Glossier Solar Paint Luminous Bronzer Crème.

Try this instead: Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick, $45.

The OG is the ultimate no-makeup-makeup product that offers a luminous, creamy formula with a natural finish. A close match is the Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick.

If you're wondering why, it's because this sculpting stick has quickly become a cult favourite for being blendable, long-wearing and undeniably easy to work with – just like its Glossier counterpart.

It also comes in a convenient stick form, making it perfect for packing in your suitcase.

If you want to try: Glossier Wowder Weightless Finishing Powder.

Try this instead: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, $51.

Want a powder that takes away oil, adds natural-looking coverage and blurs pores instantly?

Then look no further, because boy oh boy have you found exactly what you're looking for in the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder. Created by singer Rihanna, this powder delivers a gorgeous finish every single time.

Just like it's Glossier match, it doesn't need much to work. A light dab on the face with your favourite powder brush or sponge is more than enough to lock the oil in for the whole night.

