The theory about Sansa Stark's hair that will completely change how you watch this season.

Don’t worry, no spoilers here. Just theories… and a new photo from after the battle.

Game of Thrones fans assemble, we’ve noticed something about Sansa Stark’s new hairstyle and we have theories.

So, we all know the almighty writers love to throw in little details. We’ve also cottoned on to the fact they enjoy changing up Sansa Stark’s hair to match her current muse.

If you throwback to Cersei’s padded up-do, Sansa was right there with her.

She also emulated Margaery Tyrell's loose curls and pinned back sides once upon a time.

"There's always a pattern, it's never random," Sophie Turner, the actor who plays Sansa confirmed to Refinery29.

"Sansa's hair is constantly reflecting the people she's learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time.

"When she's Cersei's prisoner, and she's kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it's reflected in her hairstyle, and when she's finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery," she said.

Now, we have some new promotional photos for episode four which drops this morning (which we shall be scooting out the door exactly on home-time to watch.)

Here is the teaser for episode four. Post continues video.

In one of the new photos, Sansa is standing next to her sister Arya with her usual braids leading back from her face. But they've been twisted into a halo that winds back behind her head.

Looks rather familiar, don't you think?

We've got two theories as to why Sansa might be emulating Daenerys Targaryen.

Either she has decided to accept the mother of dragons post-battle. She knows, after all, her brother Jon Snow is in love with her. Perhaps she's realised Daenerys's power and is learning from her leadership?

Or, is she mimicking Daenerys to make her think she's on her side?

She learnt skills of manipulation during her time with Cersei, perhaps she's now putting her techniques to the test.

Fans have one other theory - some are convinced the hairstyle is more reminiscent of Sansa's aunt Lyanna Stark.

Only time will tell.

IS IT HOME TIME YET?