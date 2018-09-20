There's another Royal wedding coming. Here's everything we know about the couple.

It’s been a busy year for the Royal family’s wedding planners. First there was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in May, to be followed by Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank in October, and now yet another is set to walk down the aisle.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Lady Gabriella Windsor is engaged to financier Thomas Kingston, and that the pair will wed in [UK] Spring 2019. According to a statement, Kingston proposed in August on Sark – a Channel island off the coast of France.

‘Umm, who’s marrying who now?’ I hear you say.

Fair call.

The couple aren’t exactly on Meghan/Harry scale as far as public profile goes, but Royal blood is well and truly pumping through the bride-to-be’s veins.

So who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Lady Gabriella Windsor – ‘Ella’ to her friends – is a director at a London-based brand positioning firm, and also happens to be the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, and the great-granddaughter of King George V and Queen Mary.

Which makes her Prince Charles’ second cousin and Princes William and Harry’s third. Or something.

While the 50th in line to the British throne has managed to stay out of the spotlight, you may remember her mum, Princess Michael, as the woman who wore a racist brooch to meet Meghan Markle.

The 37-year-old Royal was educated at London's prestigious Queen's Gate School and Downe House School in Berkshire, before obtaining a degree in Comparative Literature from Brown University in the United States and a Masters in Social Anthropology from Oxford.

Along with her role at Branding Latin America, she's a contributing writer for The London Magazine and a board director on multiple charities.

And what about Thomas Kingston?

Thomas Kingston - Mr Thomas Kingston to his friends - is a director of Devonport Capital, an investment firm that specialises in media, entertainment and sport.

But the Brit actually began his career in diplomatic relations, with a post in the UK's Foreign Office, according to The Telegraph, before he moved to Baghdad as a project manager for the International Centre for Reconciliation. From there it was over to finance, where he's remained for the past 12 years.

Despite being a pleb.. sorry, commoner, Kingston is no stranger to Britain's upper crust circles. Romantically speaking, he's been linked to Natalie Hicks-Lobbecke, one of Prince William's ex-girlfriends, and reportedly dated Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2011.

He and Lady Gabriella even attended Pippa's 2017 wedding to James Matthews. So we can likely expect him to return an invitation next year.

How Kingston met his Royal bride remains unclear. But with the frenzy around the dump of Royal weddings, it's safe to say we'll be seeing a fair bit more of the couple over the coming months.