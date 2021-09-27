Gabby Petito shared her life with thousands of followers. But these are the images her family wants you to see.

In recent weeks, the world has come to learn of Gabby Petito's tragic disappearance.

Now, a week after her body was discovered in northwestern Wyoming, her family are asking everyone to take inspiration from the 22-year-old, whose life was cut short on a cross-country trip.

"When you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table - because the entire planet knows this woman's name now," said her father, Joe Petito, at a funeral in Holbrook, New York, over the weekend.

The public funeral was attended by a large crowd of mourners, including family members, friends and co-workers who gathered to farewell the travel blogger.

In a heartfelt eulogy, Mr Petito asked people not to feel sad, but instead live an adventurous life the way his daughter did.

"I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby. If there's a trip you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you have the time."

"I don’t want you guys to be sad," he added. "Gabby didn’t live that way. That wasn’t her way."

"As a matter of fact, if you knew Gabby she was always a pretty happy girl. People gravitated toward her. Her nature was always to smile and treat everybody kindly."

He also encouraged those in unhealthy relationships to put themselves first and walk away.

"If there is a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now. Take care of yourself first."

Gabby’s step-father, Jim Schmidt, also spoke at the funeral, sharing that he has had to give eulogies during his career as a firefighter but "not one of them has prepared me for this moment".

"Parents aren’t supposed to bury their children. This is not how life is supposed to work," he said.

"Gabby, at 22 years old, helped teach me that you can always make money but you can’t make up for lost time. Gabby loved life and lived her life every single day.

"She is an example for all of us to live by, to enjoy every moment in this beautiful world as she did. To love and give love to all like she did."

Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Gabby's mother, Nicole, also remebered the 22-year-old as a "beautiful soul".

"She gave you love. She was just a beautiful soul. She touched everybody like she did now," she said.

On Sunday, the Moloney Funeral Home released a video made by Gabby's family full of photos of her life.

The images show photos of Gabby outdoors and growing up around family and friends.

Gabby and her dad. Image: Moloney Funeral Home.

Gabby and her step-father. Image: Moloney Funeral Home.



Gabby's family also announced a new charity in her name, which will help other families locate their missing children and bring them back home.

"No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home," Mr Petito wrote on Twitter.

Gabby was reported missing on September 11, after setting off on a road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie earlier this year.

Her body was found last Sunday near a remote campsite in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. An initial autopsy report determined the manner of death was homicide.

Investigators continue to search for Mr Laundrie, who they have issued an arrest warrant for over fraudulent use of a credit card.

