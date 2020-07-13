Where are they now? The kids from Full House, 33 years later.

Three decades on, Full House still remains one of the most loved family sitcoms.

The hit show, which ran from 1987 to 1995, followed the everyday lives of the Tanner family, including dad Danny, his three kids DJ, Stephanie and Michelle, as well as Uncle Joey and Uncle Jesse (who we all had a major crush on).

The popular 90s sitcom later inspired a reboot series, Fuller House, which first debuted on Netflix in 2016 and features most of the original cast, who are now... (believe it or not) fully fledged adults.

In fact, most of the Tanner kids now have children of their own.

Here's a look at what the kids from Full House are doing now.

DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure)

Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. We all watched eldest child Donna Jo 'DJ' Tanner grow up throughout the series. And now, Candace Cameron Bure is raising three kids of her own.

The 44-year-old shares daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim with her husband for more than 20 years, Valeri Bure.

After Full House, Bure continued acting and went on to appear in TV shows Make It or Break It, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries and even Dancing With the Stars. She also co-hosted American talk show The View for two seasons but ended up leaving the show to spend more time with her family.

"I have travelled coast to coast every single week so I could be at home on the weekends with my family, and then back to work in New York [where The View films] during the week," she told People in 2016.

"I really grew and learned a lot from the show, but I'm happy to be able to spend more time in LA and do more of my full-time jobs there."﻿ ﻿

﻿﻿

Most recently, Bure starred in Fuller House alongside the original cast. She's also written several motivational books over the years.

Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin)

Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Jodie Sweetin has kept herself busy since playing middle-child Stephanie Tanner on Full House. The 38-year-old has started in a number of Hallmark films as well as TV show Hollywood Darlings with 90s stars Christine Lakin from Step by Step and Beverley Mitchell from 7th Heaven. Just like her on-screen sister, the actress also appeared on Dancing With the Stars.﻿

But life hasn't always been easy for the former child star. Sweetin struggled with substance abuse over the years, which she documented in her 2009 book unSweetined: A Memoir.

"Life isn't like a Full House episode,﻿" she wrote.

﻿

"I probably had two bottles of wine, and I was only 14. That first drink gave me the self confidence I had been se﻿arching for my whole life. But that set the pattern of the kind of drinking that I would do."

﻿

The actress also opened up about being put up for adoption by her mother, who also battled with addiction, when she was just nine months old.

"I would hear stories about my mum leaving me to go off and party. And for years I was like, 'F*ck her. How could somebody do that to their kid?' When I started seeing my own addiction getting in the way of being a mum, I finally understood: If you're not in the right place to get sober, you're not ready to be a mum."

Sweetin now has two daughters of her own, Beatrix and Zoie, and has been married three times. She filed for divorce from her third husband back in February 2015.

Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen)

Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took turns playing youngest sister Michelle Tanner from when they were just six months old. After the show, the twins continued acting, staring in Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action! and New York Minute, before moving into the fashion industry in their twenties. The 33-year-olds now run two successful fashion brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Unfortunately, the pair chose not to appear in the Fuller House reboot when it premiered in 2016.

In April this year, Mary-Kate announced that she filed for divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy, after less than five years of marriage. Ashley, on the other hand, is dating artist Louis Eisner.

﻿

Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber)

Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Andrea Barber played annoying neighbour and DJ's best friend, Kimmy Gibbler. After the show, Barber decided to continue with her education and graduated from California's Whittier College. The 44-year-old went on to pursue a master's degree and interned at the United Nations in Switzerland. She only returned to acting to star in Fuller House, nearly 20 years later. Barber has two children Tate and Felicity, who she shares with her ex-husband Jeremy Rytky. Nicky and Alex Katsopolis (Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit) Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit played Jesse and Becky's adorable twins, Nicky and Alex. The pair briefly reprised their roles in season two of Fuller House. Since the show, ﻿﻿﻿Dylan has worked in the sound department on shows and movies like Game of Thrones and Furious 7, while Blake is an audio engineer who has worked on the film The Blackout. Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. Who was your favourite character from Full House? Let us know in the comments below. ﻿ ﻿﻿ Feature Image: Warner Bros. Television.

