From Gunther to Susan: Where all the other Friends stars are now.

As with the show itself, the main characters of Friends have become iconic members of pop culture history.

But along with the six friends, there have been plenty of iconic and important guest and recurring stars. I mean, what is Friends without Gunther?

Over its 10-year run, the show featured major stars like Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon, and made fan favourites of recurring characters like Janice and Mike.

Watch: The Friends reunion trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via HBO.

We caught up with Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross during May 2021's Friends reunion, which got us thinking. Here's what the actors behind some of the show's most memorable side characters have been up to for the past 20+ years.

Ben (Cole Sprouse).

Image: Getty.