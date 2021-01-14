A Melbourne mother and her three children have been found dead. Here's what we know.

Today a mother and her three children were found dead in a home in Melbourne's northwest.

Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill reports that the woman was 42-years old. Her children were two girls, aged seven and five, and a three-year-old boy.

Police were met at the home in Burgess Street, Tullamarine by paramedics and a 48-year-old man believed to be the husband and father of the deceased. It is unknown whether this man also called the police.

He is reportedly assisting homicide detectives, while a crime scene has been set up at the property.

Police have spoken to the man, and it is alleged that he has given an account of what had happened. Because of this, the authorities are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation, Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill explains.

"The exact circumstances around the incident are under investigation and we will provide more information when it's appropriate to do so," a spokeswoman said.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill explained to the press that it was important not to jump to any conclusions about the incident, which would be sure to have a lasting impact on the local community.

“It is a tragic event to lose life, in any circumstances. But when it involves three children… it does impact upon the community,” he said.

- With AAP.