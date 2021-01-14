News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

A Melbourne mother and her three children have been found dead. Here's what we know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today a mother and her three children were found dead in a home in Melbourne's northwest.

Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill reports that the woman was 42-years old. Her children were two girls, aged seven and five, and a three-year-old boy.

Police were met at the home in Burgess Street, Tullamarine by paramedics and a 48-year-old man believed to be the husband and father of the deceased. It is unknown whether this man also called the police.

He is reportedly assisting homicide detectives, while a crime scene has been set up at the property.

Watch Women And Violence: The Hidden Numbers. Post continues after video.

Police have spoken to the man, and it is alleged that he has given an account of what had happened. Because of this, the authorities are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation, Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill explains.

"The exact circumstances around the incident are under investigation and we will provide more information when it's appropriate to do so," a spokeswoman said. 

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Listen to Mamamia's True Crime Conversations where Jessie discusses Gary Jubelin and the case that cost him his job. Post continues after podcast.

Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill explained to the press that it was important not to jump to any conclusions about the incident, which would be sure to have a lasting impact on the local community.

“It is a tragic event to lose life, in any circumstances. But when it involves three children… it does impact upon the community,” he said.

- With AAP.

Tags: australian-news , breaking-news , news , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT