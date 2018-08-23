It’s official: manicures have gone too far.

Russian nail art salon ‘Nail Sunny’ have crafted ‘feet nails’, acrylics sculpted to resemble the tops and bottoms of feet – and needless to say, they are creepy af.

On the salon’s instagram page there is even a video of them being made and a scene of the nails “walking” across a table top is particularly confronting.

Reactions to the video have been polarising to say the least, with many ‘vomit emojis’ appearing in the comments.

“I threw up a little,” wrote one comment, and we weren’t too far off ourselves.

Others were slightly less harsh.

“I mean it’s interesting but tbh nah I would never do that to my nails,” said another Instagram user.

Interesting they may be, but we’re seriously fine with our regular SNS mani, thanks.

What do you think of this manicure? Group therapy is open in the comments.

