News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

'Feet nail art' is now a thing and manicures have officially gone too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official: manicures have gone too far.

Russian nail art salon ‘Nail Sunny’ have crafted ‘feet nails’, acrylics sculpted to resemble the tops and bottoms of feet – and needless to say, they are creepy af.

On the salon’s instagram page there is even a video of them being made and a scene of the nails “walking” across a table top is particularly confronting.

Reactions to the video have been polarising to say the least, with many ‘vomit emojis’ appearing in the comments.

“I threw up a little,” wrote one comment, and we weren’t too far off ourselves.

Others were slightly less harsh.

“I mean it’s interesting but tbh nah I would never do that to my nails,” said another Instagram user.

Interesting they may be, but we’re seriously fine with our regular SNS mani, thanks.

What do you think of this manicure? Group therapy is open in the comments.

This is life with and without nails… all manicure devotees will know this to be true.

Tags: beauty , lifestyle , manicure , nails

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT