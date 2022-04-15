"You're a disgrace." 6 of the biggest moments from the first week of the election trail.

We're officially one week into the federal election campaign and it's been pretty... eventful to say the least.

In the five days since Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the May 21 election, we've seen gaffes, gotcha moments and a TikTok video making headlines.

But despite the rocky start, the prime minister and opposition leader have announced a host of promises if they claim victory in the polls.

While both leaders are currently taking a brief break for Good Friday, they're expected to resume the campaign trail on Saturday ahead of Easter.

To help keep you on track with the campaign, here are six of the biggest moments from the first week.

1. Anthony Albanese had an early gaffe.

The week didn't start out too strong for Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese after he admitted he didn't know the Reserve Bank of Australia’s official cash rate or the unemployment rate.

When asked by a reporter at a press conference in Tasmania, Albanese couldn't recall the official cash rate, which has sat at 0.10 per cent since November 2020.

He later stumbled on the unemployment rate, which sits at four per cent.

"The national unemployment rate at the moment is… I think it's 5.4… sorry. I'm not sure what it is," he told reporters.

Albanese later apologised for the mistake that day.

"Earlier today I made a mistake. I’m human. But when I make a mistake, I’ll fess up to it, and I’ll set about correcting that mistake," he said. "I won’t blame someone else, I’ll accept responsibility. That’s what leaders do."

‘Earlier today, I made a mistake. I’m human - but when I make a mistake, I’ll fess up to it’ - Opposition leader ⁦@AlboMP⁩ has addressed his earlier stumble, when he couldn’t say the cash rate or unemployment rate #auspol ⁦@9NewsAUS⁩ #ausvotes pic.twitter.com/DS1RiPfzGQ — Fiona Willan (@Fi_Willan) April 11, 2022

The next day he told reporters he was going to "shake it off", channelling his inner Taylor Swift.