It's been another busy week in news and amongst the headlines about Ukraine and the federal election, you may have missed what's going on in Sri Lanka.

The country is currently experiencing one of the worst economic crises the world has seen, with citizens struggling to access basic care, food and water.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories women are talking about today, Thursday April 14.

1. Airports brace for busiest day in two years.

Aussie travellers itching to fly out for the Easter holidays should prepare for long queues at major airports, as they prepare for the busiest day for domestic air travel in over two years.

82,000 passengers are expected to pass through the check-in counters at Sydney Airport while Brisbane Airport expects around 50,000 passengers will be jumping on flights.

"I know it's a difficult message to hear but Thursday is going to be another tough day for travellers, and I want to apologise in advance to anyone who is inconvenienced," said Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert.

He said up to 20 per cent of staff were absent due to COVID-19 or isolation protocols which has put strain on managing the long lines.

Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Strambi urged eager travellers to be patient as the aviation industry adjusts to flights picking up again following a nationwide relaxation of social restrictions and border closures.

"COVID-19 decimated airlines and airports and resulted in thousands of highly skilled workers being stood down or made redundant... Airlines and their suppliers are now scaling up their workforce but given the safety-critical nature of the jobs they do, recruitment and re-training can take time," he said.

2. Last election promises ahead of Easter break.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese are pushing for forestry and healthcare, ahead of an election campaign armistice over Good Friday and Easter.

Morrison will start the day in Tasmania to announce a $220 million package for the forestry industry, as the first official week of the election trail nears its end.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will be targeting marginal seats across NSW today, after touching down in Sydney yesterday.

Labor will again be proposing health reforms in what has been a health blitz for the first week of the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the Greens will be in the NSW Illawarra region to announce a plan to invest $500 million in green steel (which is made from hydrogen instead of steel) to shift Australians away from the use of coal and gas.

It was Greens Leader Adam Bandt's turn for a gaffe on Wednesday.

He was asked by a journalist what the current WPI [Wage Price Index] was, to which he responded, "Google it, mate!"

3. Russia says it's captured Mariupol as PM says ‘no doubt' of Russian war crimes.

Russia says it has taken control of the port in Mariupol and more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the southeastern Ukrainian city.

The capture of the Azovstal industrial district, where the marines have been holed up, would give the Russians full control of Mariupol, Ukraine's main Sea of Azov port, reinforce a southern land corridor and expand its occupation of the country's east.

Surrounded and bombarded by Russian troops for weeks and the focus of some of the heaviest fighting in the war, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there is "no doubt" Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine.

Morrison said Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be held to account as reports emerge of chemical weapon use in Mariupol, but stopped short of labelling the atrocities as genocide, which United States President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"We have put our own lawyers in there to assist in investigations. We have actually got quite a lot of experience in investigating the Russians, when they shot down MH17 or supported that action," Morrison told reporters yesterday.

4. Teen stabbed to death at Sydney Easter show expecting a baby.

The teenager stabbed and killed at the Sydney Royal Easter Show was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

Uati "Pele" Faletolu was working at one of the rides at the show on Monday night when he was stabbed during a brawl in the crowded carnival section.

His partner's sister confirmed the 17-year-old was expecting a child with his girlfriend in a post on social media.

"The rumours are true. My beautiful sister has been blessed with his baby," the sister posted, alongside a video of an ultrasound.

"Congratulations big sis with you every step of the way. Can't wait to meet you mini Pele."

Faletolu was farewelled by family and friends at a candlelight vigil at a park in Doonside on Tuesday night.

Security has since been ramped up and more police officers will be patrolling the show, which 850,000 people are expected to attend before it closes on April 19.

5. Man arrested over New York subway attack.

A man has been arrested over yesterday's attack on a subway train in Brooklyn which left 10 people wounded by gunfire.

Frank R James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan's East Village neighbourhood on Wednesday.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Police had initially said on Tuesday that James was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but weren't sure whether he was responsible for the shooting.

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive.

The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, petrol and the key to a U-Haul van.

The 62-year-old has posted numerous social media videos decrying the US as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness.

- With AAP.